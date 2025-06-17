New study reveals how South Africans are redefining adventure travel

New research into South Africa’s domestic adventure tourism market reveals a growing trend: more than 30% of local travellers spend under R500 per person per day yet still seek meaningful, high-value experiences. Conducted by Satsa in partnership with Wesgro, the study gathered insights from over 4,200 respondents through the 101 Adventures Western Cape Competition.

Touted as the most extensive analysis of its kind to date, the findings highlight a growing preference for experience-rich, affordable adventure travel and challenge outdated perceptions around pricing in the sector.

"This research fundamentally shifts our understanding of South Africa's adventure traveller," says Hannelie du Toit, Satsa’s COO. "We're seeing a market that values experience over expense, with clear implications for how operators should position and price their offerings."

Key market findings

The data reveals three equally compelling travel motivators: adventure (20.3%), relaxation (21.2%), and family time (21.1%), highlighting the multi-dimensional nature of domestic travel decision-making. This finding suggests operators should consider hybrid experiences that address multiple consumer needs simultaneously.

Self-catering accommodation emerged as the clear preference amongst respondents, followed by bed-and-breakfasts and resorts, reinforcing the importance of flexible, affordable lodging options. The most sought-after activities - boat cruises, hot air ballooning, hiking, zip-lining, and helicopter rides - showcase consumers' desire for variety and scenic experiences.

Higher-budget travellers demonstrated distinct preferences for wildlife safaris, wine tours, and whale watching, with premium segments gravitating towards wellness, cultural, and once-in-a-lifetime experiences.

Across all demographics and spending levels, value for money emerged as the paramount concern, alongside practical amenities such as complimentary Wi-Fi and proximity to natural environments.

Rethinking product and pricing strategies

For industry stakeholders, from marketers to regional planners, the report offers clear direction: focus on affordability without sacrificing quality; develop flexible packages that suit families as well as solo adventurers; prioritise authentic local experiences that deliver real bang for buck.

"Understanding our domestic market has never been more critical," said David Frost, SATSA CEO. "This research enables our members to make informed decisions about product development, pricing strategies, and market positioning. It's the kind of evidence-based insight that drives sustainable industry growth."

The study forms part of Satsa's broader commitment to data-driven industry support and strategic market intelligence. A complementary supply-side report, currently in development with adventure operators, will quantify sector size and performance metrics, creating a comprehensive view of market dynamics from both consumer and operator perspectives.

Looking Forward

The research comes at a critical time for South Africa's tourism industry as operators seek to understand and capitalise on evolving domestic travel patterns in the post-pandemic landscape. Adventure tourism, recognised globally as one of the fastest-growing segments within the travel industry, represents a significant opportunity for economic recovery and inclusive growth across South Africa's regions.

The findings support Satsa's mission to strengthen adventure tourism's strategic position within the country's broader tourism offering, driving inclusive growth, regional distribution, and authentic local experiences.

The findings also reinforce the critical role of industry associations in providing market intelligence that enables informed business decisions and strategic planning across the tourism value chain.

You can access the full report here.