South Africa’s niche travel market set to surge by 2025

South African travellers are increasingly seeking personalized and niche travel experiences. By 2025, demand for tailored holidays is expected to rise significantly. Industry experts predict growth in areas such as adventure travel, solo journeys, wellness retreats, culinary tours, and sustainable tourism.

Chantal Gouws, general manager at Flight Centre Independent (FCI), says: "We're seeing a marked increase in requests for specialised itineraries. From marine conservation expeditions along the Wild Coast to mindfulness retreats in the Drakensberg, travellers are looking for holidays that reflect their passions."

This trend is not isolated to South Africa. Globally, the adventure tourism market, valued at $366.7bn in 2022, is projected to reach $4.6t by 2032, according to Allied Market Research. Meanwhile, wellness tourism and sustainable travel are also gaining traction, with the global wellness tourism market expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2023 to 2030, as reported by Grand View Research.

Solo travel, particularly among millennials, is another niche seeing significant growth in South Africa, according to research conducted by the Flight Centre Travel Group.

This paradigm shift isn't just a fleeting trend—it's a fundamental change in how South Africans approach travel. For independent travel consultants (ITCs), this evolution represents more than just a challenge—it's an unprecedented opportunity to redefine their role and value in the travel ecosystem.

By specialising in niche markets, ITCs can transform themselves from mere booking agents into indispensable travel partners, curating experiences that speak directly to their clients' passions and dreams.

Gouws explains: "Niche travel is where ITCs truly shine. As experienced travel professionals, our ITCs - or travelpreneurs as we like to call them - are uniquely positioned to specialise in niche travel, showcasing their passion and expertise while tailoring their businesses with complete freedom as they wish."

Specialising in a niche market offers several advantages both for ITCs and their customers:

• Enhanced customer understanding : By focusing on a specific niche, ITCs can better understand their clients' needs and preferences, leading to stronger relationships and increased customer loyalty. Travellers benefit from more personalised service that caters specifically to their interests.

• Market differentiation : By focusing on specific niches, travel consultants can differentiate themselves in a crowded market. This could mean becoming an expert in adventure travel, wellness retreats, or sustainable travel. For travellers, this means they have access to a wealth of specialised information and unique travel opportunities.

• In-depth destination knowledge : With travellers seeking more authentic, localised experiences, in-depth knowledge of destinations - particularly those popular among South Africans like Thailand, the UK, and the Indian Ocean islands - becomes crucial.

• Increased earning potential : Niche travel often commands premium prices, allowing ITCs to increase their earning potential. For travellers, the higher cost is often justified by the enhanced and tailored experiences they receive.

• Established authority : By becoming experts in their chosen niche, ITCs can establish themselves as trusted authorities in that segment, further enhancing their reputation as thought leaders. Travellers gain confidence in the expertise and reliability of their travel consultants.

The ability to cater to niche interests and provide personalised, high-value experiences will be crucial for travel consultants in 2025, according to Gouws. Those who can successfully navigate this changing landscape, backed by established industry players like Flight Centre, will thrive in South Africa's evolving travel market.

For travellers, this shift promises a future of more tailored, meaningful, and unforgettable journeys.

Popular niche travel segments for 2025

• Solo travel : With 80% of solo travellers being millennials, ITCs can offer tailored itineraries and resources for independent exploration.

• Wellness tourism : The global wellness tourism market was valued at USD 817 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow significantly. ITCs can specialise in wellness retreats, yoga holidays, and health-focused travel experiences.

• Adventure tourism : This rapidly growing market includes activities such as hiking, wildlife safaris, and water sports. The global adventure tourism market is projected to reach USD 4.6 trillion by 2032.

• Sustainable tourism : As environmental awareness increases, sustainable tourism is gaining traction. ITCs can focus on eco-friendly accommodations and responsible wildlife tourism to cater to the growing “conscious traveller” market.

• Destination specialisation : Focusing on specific regions, such as the Indian Ocean islands, allows ITCs to offer in-depth knowledge and expertise.

The future of travel is niche. As South African travellers continue to look for personalised and meaningful experiences, the demand for niche travel experts will only grow. By embracing this trend, travel consultants can position themselves for success in the ever-evolving South African travel landscape.