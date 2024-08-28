Lifestyle Travel
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Business and Arts South AfricaSappiBizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Travel Review South Africa

MADE POSSIBLE BY:

More #WomensMonth

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Review: The Capital Mirage Hotel and Apartments in Cape Town

    Evan-Lee CourieBy Evan-Lee Courie
    28 Aug 2024
    28 Aug 2024
    Located in the uber-trendy De Waterkant area, near the Cape Quarter Lifestyle Village in Cape Town, The Capital Mirage Hotel and Apartments is part of the corporate hotelier group The Capital Properties and is an ideal place for
    Review: The Capital Mirage Hotel and Apartments in Cape Town

    The Capital Mirage is a mixed-use building with just over 60 rooms, and three restaurants: Cattle Barron, Sushi & Steak/Grill House and Utopia.

    Cattle Barron, Sushi & Steak/Grill House are located near the lobby, while Utopia is set on the rooftop and offers a breathtaking sky-scrapping bar overlooking Cape Town.

    This niche property offers self-catering studio-styled rooms that offer centrally-located business accommodation without the bustle that is the inner city streets.

    Centrally located

    De Waterkant is a sub-district of the suburb of Green Point, Cape Town. The neighbourhood is adjacent to the central business district with easy access to shopping malls, fashion boutiques, commercial art galleries and eateries and is just a stone's throw away from the historically coloured district of Bo-Kaap.

    I had the opportunity to stay at The Capital Mirage as an invited guest for one night.

    All The Capital Mirage rooms host high-speed complimentary WiFi, spacious suite-style design, Nespresso machines and a few self-catering items should you wish to book the property on a long-stay basis.

    While my stay was on one of those not-so-pleasant stormy days in Cape Town, I have to say the location is good, within walking distance to almost everything you need. The staff are very kind and helpful upon checking in, and are able to answer any questions you may have.

    I stayed in the one-bedroom Superior Studio (50m2), which is perfect for 2 guests. The room was definitely inviting, cozy and spacious.

    Equipped with all the necessities such as a washing machine and dryer, oven, toaster, chopping board, knives, coffee machine, fridge, safe and TV, making it a suitable space for a weekend staycation of even if you're on a short business trip.

    Review: The Capital Mirage Hotel and Apartments in Cape Town

    I must add that the rooms have been smartly designed to allow for space and relaxation and there's not a feeling of been cramped.

    If you're visiting with family, friends or colleagues, there are more spacious options available (2 Bedroom/4 Guests or 3 Bedroom/6 Guests).

    Unfortunately, the room I stayed in didn't have much of a view, but if you go to the rooftop to Utopia, you won't be sorry, especially on a beautiful summer's day when skies are clear.

    For guests, breakfast is served at Utopia between 6:30 and 10am on weekdays and until 10:30 on weekends. However, if you don't feel like getting dressed, room service is available between the same times. Room service is also available from the two independent onsite restaurants, Cattle Barron and Sushi & Steak/Grill House.

    Situated on the 15th floor, the elevator journey is smooth and quick. As the doors open you are greeted by the most breathtaking panoramic view of the city, mountain and harbour. Every angle you turn your head to is welcomed by the beauty of Cape Town.

    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    In my opinion, this should be on every visitor's bucket list.

    Overall, my experience at The Capital Mirage was pleasant and comfortable, and there's no doubt that I would book here if I was heading out for a night out or a weekend away with friends or family.

    As the holiday season approaches, I would recommend it to anyone visiting the city or even for a staycation, but be mindful that during this period, it's not easy to get great accommodation in Cape Town, so be sure to book in advance and get those good rates.

    For more, go to https://thecapital.co.za/mirage/

    Read more: Evan-Lee Courie, hotel review, travel review, Capital Mirage
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    About Evan-Lee Courie

    Group Editor: Retail and Lifestyle


    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz