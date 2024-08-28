Review: The Capital Mirage Hotel and Apartments in Cape Town

The Capital Mirage is a mixed-use building with just over 60 rooms, and three restaurants: Cattle Barron, Sushi & Steak/Grill House and Utopia.

Cattle Barron, Sushi & Steak/Grill House are located near the lobby, while Utopia is set on the rooftop and offers a breathtaking sky-scrapping bar overlooking Cape Town.

This niche property offers self-catering studio-styled rooms that offer centrally-located business accommodation without the bustle that is the inner city streets.

Centrally located

De Waterkant is a sub-district of the suburb of Green Point, Cape Town. The neighbourhood is adjacent to the central business district with easy access to shopping malls, fashion boutiques, commercial art galleries and eateries and is just a stone's throw away from the historically coloured district of Bo-Kaap.

I had the opportunity to stay at The Capital Mirage as an invited guest for one night.

All The Capital Mirage rooms host high-speed complimentary WiFi, spacious suite-style design, Nespresso machines and a few self-catering items should you wish to book the property on a long-stay basis.

While my stay was on one of those not-so-pleasant stormy days in Cape Town, I have to say the location is good, within walking distance to almost everything you need. The staff are very kind and helpful upon checking in, and are able to answer any questions you may have.

I stayed in the one-bedroom Superior Studio (50m2), which is perfect for 2 guests. The room was definitely inviting, cozy and spacious.

Equipped with all the necessities such as a washing machine and dryer, oven, toaster, chopping board, knives, coffee machine, fridge, safe and TV, making it a suitable space for a weekend staycation of even if you're on a short business trip.

I must add that the rooms have been smartly designed to allow for space and relaxation and there's not a feeling of been cramped.

If you're visiting with family, friends or colleagues, there are more spacious options available (2 Bedroom/4 Guests or 3 Bedroom/6 Guests).

Unfortunately, the room I stayed in didn't have much of a view, but if you go to the rooftop to Utopia, you won't be sorry, especially on a beautiful summer's day when skies are clear.

For guests, breakfast is served at Utopia between 6:30 and 10am on weekdays and until 10:30 on weekends. However, if you don't feel like getting dressed, room service is available between the same times. Room service is also available from the two independent onsite restaurants, Cattle Barron and Sushi & Steak/Grill House.

Situated on the 15th floor, the elevator journey is smooth and quick. As the doors open you are greeted by the most breathtaking panoramic view of the city, mountain and harbour. Every angle you turn your head to is welcomed by the beauty of Cape Town.

In my opinion, this should be on every visitor's bucket list.

Overall, my experience at The Capital Mirage was pleasant and comfortable, and there's no doubt that I would book here if I was heading out for a night out or a weekend away with friends or family.

As the holiday season approaches, I would recommend it to anyone visiting the city or even for a staycation, but be mindful that during this period, it's not easy to get great accommodation in Cape Town, so be sure to book in advance and get those good rates.

For more, go to https://thecapital.co.za/mirage/