HMD launches retro Barbie flip phone, but forgets women empowerment

HMD launching a Barbie phone that doesn't advance women's rights is very 2024.

The phone – a rebadged Nokia 2660 – features a retro design with essential communications functions like calls and texts, and notably excludes social media.

Instead, it comes loaded with digital wellbeing tips, calming sounds, and self-care reminders that encourage a digital detox.

"In our fast-paced digital world, it can often feel like the online buzz never stops,” explains HMD Global chief marketing officer, Lars Silberbauer.

“This phone encourages you to ditch your smartphone in times when you just want less browsing and more fun, all with the help of a true cultural icon, Barbie."

Design flair

The Barbie phone doesn’t have a touchscreen and relies on input from a keypad in iconic Barbie pink with hidden designs that light up in the dark.

When you fire it up there’s a "Hi Barbie" voice welcome and a missed call notification from Ken.

It comes with replaceable covers, dainty accessories, and a beaded phone strap, allowing for personalisation.

“At Mattel we have an unwavering commitment to design and innovation and this exciting new phone is a great example of that, tapping into important insights into how people want to limit their screen time," says Ruth Henriquez, head of licensing at Mattel EMEA.

Strange OS choices

HMD interestingly chose a staggered launch with a variation in operating systems based on location.

The US version will run on Google-backed KaiOS, while the rest of the world will receive Nokia's homebaked S30+.

This distinction raises questions about the phone's success outside the US, as WhatsApp is only supported on KaiOS.

HMD is once again using the single core Unisoc T107 chipset that it shipped in the 3210 earlier this year, which means it should be possible to install OperaOS to gain WhatsApp access.

Barbie phone entrenches the gender gap

Instead of WhatsApp, customers outside the US get trinkets

The choice of KaiOS for the US version is significant, particularly in light of recent reports highlighting the persistent gender gap in mobile internet use.

KaiOS has emerged as a potential solution to this challenge by offering affordable smart feature phones with internet capabilities.

According to the GSMA Mobile Gender Gap Report 2024, these devices address key barriers faced by women in low- and middle-income countries, such as the high cost of smartphone ownership and limited digital literacy.

This, plus the lack of WhatsApp support on the S30+ version could limit its appeal in regions outside the US.