Barney makes a comeback in all-new Fisher-Price toy line

With the new animated TV series, Barney's World, Mattel announces an all-new Fisher-Price Barney toy line, launching June 2025.

Image supplied

The line includes both plush and figurine sets, that incorporate fan favourite Barney's World characters, with musical and sensory features, helping to inspire imaginative storytelling play.

Since his debut in 1988, Barney became a global sensation through Barney & Friends, airing on PBS and broadcasters worldwide.

Now reimagined for a new generation, Barney’s World demonstrates the importance of community through stories highlighting sharing, diversity, and family.

Barney’s World positively encourages kids, validates their feelings, and shows them that their thoughts, emotions, and actions have value.

And now Barney fans can take these important lessons learnt on screen into their playtime with a new line of toys designed to foster emotional growth and imaginative play.

Image supplied

“Barney is the rare property that connects with fans young and old and we’re thrilled to bring his lessons of love and kindness with a fresh perspective for today’s families,” said PJ Lewis, SVP, Global Head of Action Figures & Fisher-Price Entertainment.

“This new product line celebrates Barney creating meaningful play experiences for kids and their grown-ups to explore self-expression.”

The all-new Fisher-Price product line includes plush toys, interactive figures, and creative role-play sets, available starting June 2025.

Barney's World is now streaming with select episodes available on YouTube.