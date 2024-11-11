Subscribe & Follow
Mattel scrambles after Wicked doll packaging links to explicit site
In anticipation of the 22 November premiere, Mattel launched a line of limited-edition dolls inspired by Wicked’s iconic characters, with Ariana Grande as “Glinda” and Cynthia Erivo as “Elphaba.”
Said Mattel in a statement: "We deeply regret this unfortunate error and are taking immediate action to remedy this. Parents are advised that the misprinted, incorrect website is not appropriate for children. Consumers who already have the product are advised to discard the product packaging or obscure the link and may contact Mattel customer service for further information."
whoever did this needs to be fired immediately cuz why would they do that knowing that it’s mostly kids buying these dolls— mel (@fallinformel) November 10, 2024
Wicked is projected for a $100-125 million domestic opening weekend.