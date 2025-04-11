Retail Design & Manufacturing
    Retail Design & Manufacturing

    Mattel's Hot Wheels releases exclusive Ferrari die-cast car collection

    Mattel has debuted the first nine Hot Wheels products from the brand’s recently announced partnership with Ferrari, the uxury sportls car manufacturer.
    11 Apr 2025
    11 Apr 2025
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    For the first time in over a decade, Hot Wheels and Ferrari fans alike will have the opportunity to bring a little piece of automotive history home.

    The initial release includes a diverse mix of Ferrari models that celebrate the storied history of the brand, including iconic road cars such as the Ferrari F50 and modern racing cars like the Ferrari 499P Modificata.

    To kick off the product releases, a boxed set of two limited-edition Hot Wheels Collector die-cast cars are available for pre-order today on Mattel Creations.

    The set includes a Ferrari 312 P, a tribute to the Hot Wheels brand’s first ever Ferrari model which was released in 1970, and a Ferrari 499P Modificata, the manufacturer’s modern 24 Hours of Le Mans winning racer. The product line also features a variety of premium items, with authentic details and elevated materials, and a selection of models in the Hot Wheels singles assortment.

    Hot Wheels has also reimagined one of Ferrari’s newest vehicles, the Ferrari SF90 Stradale, as a 1:64 scale RC car compatible with Hot Wheels track sets. With full-function controls (forward, reverse, left and right steering) the SF90 Stradale Assetto Fiorano RC gives Ferrari fans the ability to pilot one of the brands most exclusive road cars.

    “This collection was developed with all Hot Wheels fans in mind, from true Ferrari connoisseurs to budding automotive enthusiasts, thanks to the attention to detail by our design team,” said Roberto Stanichi, executive vice president of Hot Wheels and Head of Vehicles & Building Sets at Mattel.

    “From our core die-cast available at retail worldwide to our most premium limited-edition models on Mattel Creations, fans of all ages can now bring a piece of Ferrari home.”

    Mattel, Hot Wheels
