    Hosting game nights with friends can boost your emotional well-being in a digital age

    In a world dominated by digital distractions and fleeting online interactions, playing games with friends may be one of the most powerful ways to strengthen social bonds.
    2 Jul 2025
    2 Jul 2025
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    According to the Shape of Play research released by Mattel, 81% of people think playing games in a social environment has the power to improve health and well-being.

    The study also revealed that 82% of adults say play helps them relax and unwind, while 77% say it helps them feel more present.

    In a time when many feel overwhelmed or emotionally checked out, these are powerful reminders of how impactful something as simple as a board game can be for people who are craving deeper connections and shared experiences that cut across age, culture, and background, to bring people together.

    Play isn’t just an escape; it’s a vital part of emotional well-being.

    According to the report, 72% of people say they feel happier when they play, and 69% report feeling more connected to others. That makes group games a tool for mental and social wellness, not just entertainment.

    Critically, three in four people surveyed believe that the world would be a better place if more people played.

    In a time of digital fatigue and disconnection, face-to-face gaming creates a space for laughter, vulnerability, and bonding, qualities we all need more of.

    The same research shows that nearly 60% of adults would like to play more, but often don’t make the time. A games night amongst friends offers the perfect opportunity to fix that, with no pressure, just people showing up and remembering how good it feels to laugh together.

    Whether you’re building a 5-letter word, defending your Uno honour, or trying to draw a giraffe in 20 seconds, the act of playing together reminds us what matters: connection, laughter, and presence.

    Because inside every game box lies something we all need more of: fun, focus, and a little bit of magic.

