Hosting game nights with friends can boost your emotional well-being in a digital age

In a world dominated by digital distractions and fleeting online interactions, playing games with friends may be one of the most powerful ways to strengthen social bonds.

Image supplied

According to the Shape of Play research released by Mattel, 81% of people think playing games in a social environment has the power to improve health and well-being.

The study also revealed that 82% of adults say play helps them relax and unwind, while 77% say it helps them feel more present.

In a time when many feel overwhelmed or emotionally checked out, these are powerful reminders of how impactful something as simple as a board game can be for people who are craving deeper connections and shared experiences that cut across age, culture, and background, to bring people together.

Play isn’t just an escape; it’s a vital part of emotional well-being.

According to the report, 72% of people say they feel happier when they play, and 69% report feeling more connected to others. That makes group games a tool for mental and social wellness, not just entertainment.

Critically, three in four people surveyed believe that the world would be a better place if more people played.

In a time of digital fatigue and disconnection, face-to-face gaming creates a space for laughter, vulnerability, and bonding, qualities we all need more of.

The same research shows that nearly 60% of adults would like to play more, but often don’t make the time. A games night amongst friends offers the perfect opportunity to fix that, with no pressure, just people showing up and remembering how good it feels to laugh together.

Whether you’re building a 5-letter word, defending your Uno honour, or trying to draw a giraffe in 20 seconds, the act of playing together reminds us what matters: connection, laughter, and presence.

Because inside every game box lies something we all need more of: fun, focus, and a little bit of magic.