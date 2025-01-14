How L2D's purpose-driven strategy won 35 prestigious awards at SACSC

L2D’s continued marketing success is reflective of its understanding of the ever-changing needs of the industry and of customers.

Source: Supplied. Jonathan Sinden, Chief Operations Officer: L2D.

Within this context, Liberty Two Degrees (L2D) has placed a strategic focus on creating emotionally resonant, purpose-led activations, reflecting not only evolving consumer expectations, but a deep understanding of local community needs.

This alignment of purpose, innovation, and impact has earned the company local and international acclaim across the retail marketing landscape. The scale of this recognition is reflected in recent accolades. L2D’s retail centres collectively secured 35 awards at the South African Council of Shopping Centres (SACSC) Footprint Marketing Awards, which honour excellence in shopping centre marketing and innovation.

Recently, L2D’s marketing efforts were recognised on the international stage at the Solal Marketing Awards held in Warsaw, Poland. The Solal Awards recognise global excellence in marketing within the retail, leisure and destination sectors and are judged by leading experts.

The Solal Awards have a reputation of being “reassuringly difficult to win”. Sandton City, Eastgate Shopping Centre, and Liberty Promenade were each recognised for their pioneering campaigns.

Jonathan Sinden, Chief Operations Officer: L2D says, “South African consumers are becoming more deliberate in how they spend their time and money, favouring brands and spaces that reflect purpose, creativity and connection.

"As a business, we’re focused on delivering experiences that resonate whether through technology, storytelling, or community impact. These include new and refurbished stores, as well as the inclusion of state-of-the-art digital screens in retail stores. Retailers are investing in their stores within our malls, to stay relevant in this dynamic environment. These awards validate that strategy."

Adds Sinden, “We continue to invest in festive-season activations that not only boost foot traffic but also create memorable experiences and elevate the overall shopping journey.

"At Sandton City, we are further enhancing the customer experience through the upgrade and optimisation of our restrooms and ablution facilities, focusing on improved hygiene, comfort, accessibility, and water efficiency. In line with our commitment to family-friendly shopping, we are also upgrading our childcare facilities to better support the needs of families visiting our mall."

This strategic direction is further exemplified by the standout campaigns recognised at the Solal Awards.

Award-winning campaigns

L2D’s recent success at the Solal Marketing Awards in Warsaw, Poland, not only affirms the company’s leadership in retail-marketing innovation but also highlights the global relevance of its locally grounded campaigns. Each recognised initiative reflects a deep connection to community values while embracing future-forward themes and storytelling techniques.

At the recent Solal Awards, Liberty Promenade, located in Mitchells Plain, was awarded gold in the CSI category for its Unmasking Strength campaign, a mental-health initiative aimed at students within the community. Framed around a superhero narrative, the campaign tackled emotional well-being while fostering youth empowerment.

Sandton City was recognised across three campaign categories:

Future Icons by AI -– A forward-looking fashion campaign using generative AI, inviting shoppers to explore future fashion through technology.

City of Icons -– Celebrates refreshed retail spaces and stand-out tenant brands.

Momo’s Magical Adventure -– A theatrical family experience promoting arts and crafts, generosity, cultural inclusion, and imagination (in collaboration with Standard Bank Private).

Each of these nominations received silver awards, highlighting Sandton City’s ability to merge tactical execution with long-term brand equity.

Eastgate Shopping Centre earned a silver award for its See You at Eastgate campaign, which focused on building community engagement and drawing consistent foot traffic through creative digital experiences. Eastgate was also recently honoured at the ICSC Visual Victories Awards in Las Vegas for its Ackermans Character Shop campaign and was voted the Best Shopping Centre in the Best of Ekurhuleni Readers' Choice Awards in 2023.

The evolving mall experience

“What connects our diverse campaigns is a shared commitment to authentic storytelling, cultural relevance, and innovative delivery. Whether using emerging technology, live performance, or social-impact themes, each initiative reflects L2D’s broader purpose, to continue to create experiential spaces to benefit generations," Sinden said.

These awards also affirm the value of investing in non-traditional retail-marketing approaches, those that align commercial goals with community and brand purpose. This is particularly critical in an environment where discretionary spending is under pressure and where mall visits are often driven by deliberate consumer choice rather than habit.

Reimagining the retail property sector

As the retail property sector continues to adapt, L2D’s performance serves as an important benchmark of how marketing innovation, customer insights and focus, as well as a precinct-focused investment can redefine the role of physical retail spaces.

“The strength of our recent campaigns lies not only in their creativity, but in their strategic alignment with what today’s consumers value, which is meaningful, immersive, and relevant experiences.

"We aim to continue to shape vibrant, high-performing precincts that evolve with the times, while retaining cultural and commercial relevance. These latest accolades are not just milestones, they are markers of a broader shift in what the retail experience can and should be,” Sinden concludes.