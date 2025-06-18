Architectural icon Tia Kanakakis retires after reshaping Sandton City for 30 years

As the principal architect behind numerous refurbishments and strategic expansions at Sandton City, Tia Kanakakis has helped steer the centre’s journey from a regional mall into a globally recognised super-regional retail destination.

Her visionary work includes the award-winning Protea Court, whose translucent ETFE roof — inspired by the indigenous Protea flower — captures natural light while reducing energy use. This marriage of aesthetic beauty and environmental innovation exemplifies Kanakakis’s legacy as she retires after more than three decades of reshaping South Africa’s architectural landscape.

This celebrated moment marks the culmination of a career defined by vision, perseverance, and innovation.

To appreciate the scale of her contribution, one must trace it back to the beginning — when a young architect with a passion for placemaking first joined MDS Architecture in 1990, shortly after graduating cum laude with a Bachelor of Architecture from the University of the Witwatersrand. Her talent and drive quickly elevated her to partnership within four years.

Liberty Two Degrees (L2D), the manager of Sandton City and part of the Standard Bank Group, together with co-owners Liberty and Pareto Limited, mark this moment with deep appreciation for Kanakakis’s 29 years of shaping one of Africa’s most iconic retail destinations.

Shaping city icons

As a partner at MDS Architecture and Liberty Two Degrees’ long-standing architectural collaborator, Kanakakis has played an instrumental role in guiding the centre’s ongoing transformation. Her contributions have left an enduring mark on Sandton City’s evolution and on South Africa’s built environment as a whole.

Over the next three decades, she helped shape many of the country’s most prominent commercial landmarks, including shopping centres, hotels, and corporate office buildings. Yet her most iconic and enduring achievement remains her pivotal role in the development of Sandton City.

“Kanakakis' work on Sandton City exemplifies not only architectural innovation but also her unwavering dedication to client collaboration and her deep understanding of the ever-evolving retail landscape. Her ability to interpret our vision and translate it into sustainable design outcomes has had a profound impact on the precinct’s ongoing transformation,” says José Snyders, chief executive at Liberty Two Degrees.

Green design leadership

Kanakakis’s partnership with L2D was characterised by a shared commitment to sustainability.

Her design philosophy consistently aligned with L2D’s sustainability targets, including ambitious Net Zero waste, water, and energy-efficiency goals. Her leadership in embedding energy-saving technologies, environmentally responsible materials, and resource-conscious design into Sandton City’s upgrades directly supported L2D’s sustainability agenda.

“Kanakakis demonstrated a rare ability to innovate while staying grounded in the practical needs of a dynamic retail environment,” says Melinda Isaacs, L2D developments executive. “She not only embraced our sustainability commitments — she also actively found creative solutions to meet them through design. Her duty of care shown to this iconic asset, that is Sandton City, will fondly be remembered."

Her attention to detail and ability to bring a client’s brief to life are also evident in projects such as the reimagined Food District at Sandton City, which blends artisanal materials, abundant greenery, and modular seating into a space that encourages community, sustainability, and modern retailing.

Smart amenities like secure charging stations and thoughtful recycling infrastructure have made the precinct more responsive to today’s digitally connected and environmentally conscious shoppers.

Beyond design delivery, Kanakakis has served as a trusted advisor and collaborative partner, guiding L2D and other stakeholders through complex redevelopment and compliance processes — ensuring every phase remained aligned with long-term goals of excellence and innovation.

In 2019, she was named 'Professional of the Year – Private Sector' by the Women’s Property Network, recognising her pioneering work in a traditionally male-dominated field and her role as a mentor and inspiration to the next generation of architects.

Honouring a trailblazer

As she steps into retirement, Kanakakis leaves behind more than just buildings. She leaves a legacy built on trust, sustainability, and a deep understanding of placemaking.

Her decades-long partnership with L2D and Sandton City stands as a blueprint for how long-term vision, sustainable design, and strong relationships can transform not just spaces — but entire communities.

L2D extends heartfelt thanks to Tia Kanakakis for her trailblazing work, collaborative spirit, and extraordinary contribution to shaping a destination that continues to connect people, brands, and experiences.

