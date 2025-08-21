Subscribe & Follow
Standard Bank Top Women Conference 2025 returns: Celebrating “Her Power. Africa’s Future
Now in its 9th year, this two-day conference will convene over 1,000 influential leaders, visionary entrepreneurs, policymakers, and changemakers committed to advancing women’s role in shaping Africa’s growth story. It has become a rallying point for women who are not only participating in South Africa’s progress, but actively defining it. This year’s theme underscores the unstoppable force of women entrepreneurs as visionaries whose strength, innovation, and resilience are transforming industries, communities, and borders.
“I believe platforms like the Standard Bank Top Women Conference are vital because they don’t just recognise women’s achievements, they ignite conversations and connections that lead to real change. For me, the most powerful part of this journey is seeing how collaboration between visionary leaders, sponsors, and entrepreneurs creates lasting impact. As we launch the 20th annual Top Women Leaders Publication, it’s a reminder that women are not waiting for the future...we are building it.” - Twaambo Judy Chileshe, head of brand, Top Women.
A powerful line-up of topics and leaders
The two-day programme is set to deliver an impactful experience, featuring inspiring Keynote Addresses from visionary leaders, dynamic panel discussions, SheLeads Dialogues, and a wealth of networking opportunities designed to accelerate inclusive growth across South Africa.
Delegates will also have the opportunity to participate in PitchPower Networking sessions, where they can deliver rapid two-minute lightning pitches to showcase their business, product, or service to an audience of peers, potential partners, and investors.
Programme highlights include:
- Catalysts of change: Women entrepreneurs redefining Africa’s growth story – Learn how pioneering women entrepreneurs are driving innovation, creating opportunities, and reshaping Africa’s economic growth narrative.
- Skills to scale: Equipping women entrepreneurs for industrial innovation – Learn practical strategies and skills women entrepreneurs need to scale their businesses and lead industrial innovation.
- Digital by design: Bridging Africa’s gender tech gap – showcasing how digital innovation can be harnessed to bridge Africa’s gender tech gap and empower women to thrive in the digital economy.
- Leading through transformation: Inclusive growth at SAA – Discover strategies to dismantle long-standing barriers, cultivate diverse leadership pipelines, and reimagine the future of flight through the lens of equity, innovation, and sustainable growth.
- Breaking the glass ceiling: Women redesigning Africa’s financial future – How women leaders are breaking barriers in the financial sector and shaping a more inclusive and sustainable economic future for Africa.
Keynote voices of change
This year’s Keynote speakers include:
- Hon. Sindisiwe Chikunga, Minister of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, South Africa
- Rachel Kolisi, delivering the Day 1 Keynote Address
- Hon. Emma Theofelus, Minister of Information and Communication Technology, Namibia
Together, these leaders and many others will bring their expertise, experience, and passion to discussions that champion inclusive enterprise and women-driven innovation.
Building legacy through partnership
The Standard Bank Top Women Conference continues to grow as a collaborative platform thanks to the support of its valued partners and sponsors:
Platinum Partner: Standard Bank
Gold Partner: merSETA
Host City Partner: Gauteng Tourism Authority
Silver Partners: Merchants, Harmony Gold Mining Company, Guerbet SA, KFC South Africa
Bronze Partners: Enel Green Power, Barloworld Limited, Bridging & Associates, MSD Southern Africa, South African Airways, SIBANYE Still Water
Showcase Counters: CorpsAfrica, Mancosa, Godrej Consumer Products, Euphoria Telecom, The Gordon Group, CCG Systems
Lifestyle Partners: Nespresso, Mr Price Sport, L'oreal, DHL
Their commitment to advancing women’s empowerment in business and society is central to the conference’s impact and longevity.
Join the movement - Shape Africa’s future
Delegates will leave empowered with actionable strategies, new connections, and a renewed vision of how women-led enterprises can shape Africa’s economic and social future.
Event details:
Venue: The Ballroom, Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg
Date: 22–23 September 2025
Tickets: https://qkt.io/X98Pay
