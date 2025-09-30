Future of HR Conference: Unlocking the New Code of Work

The world of work is being rewritten.

From shifting skills to new definitions of leadership, from diversity to belonging, and from public service to the creator economy, the workplace as we know it is undergoing radical transformation.

This October, the Future of HR Conference 2025 will unlock what it really means to embrace the New Code of Work.

Taking place on 22–23 October 2025 at Emperors Palace, the two-day conference will gather South Africa’s most influential HR leaders, visionaries, and innovators to explore the pressing questions shaping organisations today. How do we build cultures of trust that prioritise human sustainability? What does it mean to lead in 2025 and beyond? How do companies adapt to employees who are both workers and creators? And, most importantly, how can leaders cultivate workplaces where belonging drives performance?

Delegates can expect immersive panels, high-level discussions, and bold ideas that challenge conventional thinking while providing practical solutions for businesses navigating uncertainty. The event is designed to go beyond theory, inspiring organisations to turn insights into action and drive transformation in real time.

Some of the industry experts to take the Future of HR conference 2025 stage include:

Marlinie Ramsamy, CEO, Franklin Covey



Dr Sane Ngidi, president, SIOPSAElmarie Roberts, human resources director, Michelin



Farai Ntuli, Africa livelihoods and education lead, Accenture development partnerships



Khethiwe Nkuna, best-selling author and CEO, SkillQuest

“The Future of HR Conference is more than an event; it’s a platform for transformation. As workplaces evolve at an unprecedented pace, HR leaders have the responsibility and opportunity to shape organisations that are not only resilient, but also human-centric, innovative and inclusive. At Topco Media, we are proud to bring together the brightest minds and most forward-thinking organisations to exchange ideas, share solutions and inspire a new era of HR leadership.” - Ralf Fletcher, CEO of Topco Media.

Programme topic highlights

Human Sustainability as the Foundation for Talent, Trust and Transformation - moving beyond short-term metrics to build workplaces where people thrive.



- moving beyond short-term metrics to build workplaces where people thrive. The Future Public Servant: Skills, Mindsets and Leadership for 2030 - reshaping government talent for agility and inclusivity.



- reshaping government talent for agility and inclusivity. Skills Intelligence: The New Currency of Great Cultures – harnessing data-driven insights to close skill gaps.



– harnessing data-driven insights to close skill gaps. DEI vs Belonging: When Culture Speaks Louder Than Rules – turning transformation from a compliance mandate into lived culture.



– turning transformation from a compliance mandate into lived culture. Work Meets the Creator Economy – balancing employment, monetisation, and influence in a digital-first world.



– balancing employment, monetisation, and influence in a digital-first world. 360° Leadership – blending emotional, cultural, and digital intelligence for the next generation of leaders.

Being backed by leading partners, the Future of HR Conference 2025 is where the workplace revolution comes to life.

Silver partners: SALGA, iME, Blu Label Unlimited

Bronze partners: 4Sight Holdings, NMG Benefits, FranklinCovey, eStudy

Exhibition partners: Mancosa, Raizcorp, BEE123, Afrizan People Intelligence, Godrej Consumer Products Limited, Bridging & Associates, CTU Training, Aspiration Software, Turn Left, PTP Integrated, SA Business School, Sisol Labour Projects, Trending Talent Solutions and Youth Employment Service.

View the full event factsheet here.

Don’t miss your chance to learn from top thought leaders, spark new ideas, and help define the future of work across South Africa and beyond.

Be part of shaping the workplaces of tomorrow. Together with our partners, Topco Media is excited to bring this vision to life at the Future of HR Conference 2025 - where ideas, innovation, and leadership converge.

Ready to join the journey or explore partnership opportunities? For tickets or sponsorships, contact us at: az.oc.rhfoerutuf@gnitekram



