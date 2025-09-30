South Africa
HR Management & Leadership
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

IMC ConferencePendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVLoeries Creative WeekOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

Topco MediaBizcommunity.comPnetEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Future of HR Conference: Unlocking the New Code of Work

    The world of work is being rewritten.
    Issued by Topco Media
    30 Sep 2025
    30 Sep 2025
    Future of HR Conference: Unlocking the New Code of Work

    From shifting skills to new definitions of leadership, from diversity to belonging, and from public service to the creator economy, the workplace as we know it is undergoing radical transformation.

    This October, the Future of HR Conference 2025 will unlock what it really means to embrace the New Code of Work.

    Taking place on 22–23 October 2025 at Emperors Palace, the two-day conference will gather South Africa’s most influential HR leaders, visionaries, and innovators to explore the pressing questions shaping organisations today. How do we build cultures of trust that prioritise human sustainability? What does it mean to lead in 2025 and beyond? How do companies adapt to employees who are both workers and creators? And, most importantly, how can leaders cultivate workplaces where belonging drives performance?

    Delegates can expect immersive panels, high-level discussions, and bold ideas that challenge conventional thinking while providing practical solutions for businesses navigating uncertainty. The event is designed to go beyond theory, inspiring organisations to turn insights into action and drive transformation in real time.

    Some of the industry experts to take the Future of HR conference 2025 stage include:

    • Marlinie Ramsamy, CEO, Franklin Covey
    • Dr Sane Ngidi, president, SIOPSAElmarie Roberts, human resources director, Michelin
    • Farai Ntuli, Africa livelihoods and education lead, Accenture development partnerships
    • Khethiwe Nkuna, best-selling author and CEO, SkillQuest

    “The Future of HR Conference is more than an event; it’s a platform for transformation. As workplaces evolve at an unprecedented pace, HR leaders have the responsibility and opportunity to shape organisations that are not only resilient, but also human-centric, innovative and inclusive. At Topco Media, we are proud to bring together the brightest minds and most forward-thinking organisations to exchange ideas, share solutions and inspire a new era of HR leadership.” - Ralf Fletcher, CEO of Topco Media.

    Programme topic highlights

    • Human Sustainability as the Foundation for Talent, Trust and Transformation - moving beyond short-term metrics to build workplaces where people thrive.
    • The Future Public Servant: Skills, Mindsets and Leadership for 2030 - reshaping government talent for agility and inclusivity.
    • Skills Intelligence: The New Currency of Great Cultures – harnessing data-driven insights to close skill gaps.
    • DEI vs Belonging: When Culture Speaks Louder Than Rules – turning transformation from a compliance mandate into lived culture.
    • Work Meets the Creator Economy – balancing employment, monetisation, and influence in a digital-first world.
    • 360° Leadership – blending emotional, cultural, and digital intelligence for the next generation of leaders.

    Being backed by leading partners, the Future of HR Conference 2025 is where the workplace revolution comes to life.

    Silver partners: SALGA, iME, Blu Label Unlimited

    Bronze partners: 4Sight Holdings, NMG Benefits, FranklinCovey, eStudy

    Exhibition partners: Mancosa, Raizcorp, BEE123, Afrizan People Intelligence, Godrej Consumer Products Limited, Bridging & Associates, CTU Training, Aspiration Software, Turn Left, PTP Integrated, SA Business School, Sisol Labour Projects, Trending Talent Solutions and Youth Employment Service.

    View the full event factsheet here.

    Don’t miss your chance to learn from top thought leaders, spark new ideas, and help define the future of work across South Africa and beyond.

    Be part of shaping the workplaces of tomorrow. Together with our partners, Topco Media is excited to bring this vision to life at the Future of HR Conference 2025 - where ideas, innovation, and leadership converge.

    Ready to join the journey or explore partnership opportunities? For tickets or sponsorships, contact us at: az.oc.rhfoerutuf@gnitekram

    Read more: Topco Media, Ralf Fletcher, Raizcorp, Michelin, Marlinie Ramsamy, Nkuna, Godrej Consumer Products Limited
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Topco Media
    DYNAMIC BUSINESS-TO-BUSINESS COMMUNICATIONS MEDIA Topco Media is one of South Africa's leading business-to-business media houses, producing high profile, relevant conferences and awards. Our conferences include Africa Tech Week, Standard Bank Top Women, Top Empowerment, Future of HR, National Business Awards and Future of Sustainability. We also produce authoritative and informative business and investment publications such as Top 500, Top Empowerment, Nelson Mandela 100 years to name a few.
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    Marketing & Media
    Expand
    Retail
    Expand
    Finance
    Expand
    ICT
    Expand
    Education
    Expand
    Construction & Engineering
    Expand
    ESG & Sustainability
    Expand

    Latest jobs

    Tips
    HR GeneralistVereenigingWorldwide Positions29 Sep
    Manager: Public ParticipationCape TownThe City of Cape Town26 Sep
    More jobs
    Entrepreneurship
    Expand
    Automotive
    Expand
    HR & Management
    Expand
    Healthcare
    Expand
    Property
    Expand
    Agriculture
    Expand
    Tourism & Travel
    Expand
    Logistics & Transport
    Expand
    Legal
    Expand
    Manufacturing
    Expand
    Energy & Mining
    Expand
    Lifestyle
    Expand
    Let's do Biz