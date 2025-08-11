South Africa
    Nedbank Pitch & Polish 2025 sees record entries, 16 finalists confirmed

    More than 2,500 business owners from across South Africa entered the Nedbank Pitch & Polish 2025 competition, setting a new record for participation in the programme’s 15th season.
    11 Aug 2025
    Image source: Nedbank Pitch & Polish

    After a rigorous selection process, 16 entrepreneurs have been chosen to compete for the grand prize of R1m, comprising R650,000 in cash and a R350,000 bursary for a Raizcorp incubation programme. The first and second runners-up will receive R100,000 and R50,000 respectively.

    Competition format and mentorship

    The competition helps entrepreneurs sharpen investment pitching skills through a structured learning experience. Each contestant is paired with a mentor from Raizcorp, who provides guidance on strategy, finance, sales, and marketing.

    The first round of pitching began on 5 August 2025. The final round will also feature a wildcard contestant entering late but eligible to win alongside the finalists.

    The 16 finalists represent diverse sectors and include:

    • Vanessa Snyman (VEZ Technology, Mpumalanga)
    • Tieho Tsiane (Oplene Group, Gauteng)
    • Maria Plembe (Semapak, Gauteng)
    • Blessing Sithole (Bakers Creationz, KwaZulu-Natal)
    • Cate Olifant (Akani Paints, Limpopo)
    • Tebogo Mpe (Assetshare, Gauteng)
    • Colleen Toerien (MS Sweethearts, Gauteng)
    • Tshepo Madigage (Gentaflo, Gauteng)
    • Orion Herman (LiquidGold Africa, KwaZulu-Natal)
    • Prudence Mabaso (The Kitchen Wrap Company, Gauteng)
    • Oscar Monama (Pheko PM Group, Gauteng)
    • Xolani Gininda (Smartsight South Africa, Mpumalanga)
    • Nontsikelelo Mokoena (TamRex Holdings, Gauteng)
    • Memphis Kaotsane (Moonshine Reflective Spray, North West)
    • Chantelle de Bruyn (Buttercup Farmhouse, Free State)
    • Tshitso Mosolodi and Karl Carter (Snake Nation, Gauteng)
