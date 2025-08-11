Nedbank Pitch & Polish 2025 sees record entries, 16 finalists confirmed

More than 2,500 business owners from across South Africa entered the Nedbank Pitch & Polish 2025 competition, setting a new record for participation in the programme’s 15th season.

After a rigorous selection process, 16 entrepreneurs have been chosen to compete for the grand prize of R1m, comprising R650,000 in cash and a R350,000 bursary for a Raizcorp incubation programme. The first and second runners-up will receive R100,000 and R50,000 respectively.

Competition format and mentorship

The competition helps entrepreneurs sharpen investment pitching skills through a structured learning experience. Each contestant is paired with a mentor from Raizcorp, who provides guidance on strategy, finance, sales, and marketing.

The first round of pitching began on 5 August 2025. The final round will also feature a wildcard contestant entering late but eligible to win alongside the finalists.

The 16 finalists represent diverse sectors and include: