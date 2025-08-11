Trending
Jobs
- Corporate Markets Business Development Executive Johannesburg
Nedbank Pitch & Polish 2025 sees record entries, 16 finalists confirmed
After a rigorous selection process, 16 entrepreneurs have been chosen to compete for the grand prize of R1m, comprising R650,000 in cash and a R350,000 bursary for a Raizcorp incubation programme. The first and second runners-up will receive R100,000 and R50,000 respectively.
Competition format and mentorship
The competition helps entrepreneurs sharpen investment pitching skills through a structured learning experience. Each contestant is paired with a mentor from Raizcorp, who provides guidance on strategy, finance, sales, and marketing.
The first round of pitching began on 5 August 2025. The final round will also feature a wildcard contestant entering late but eligible to win alongside the finalists.
The 16 finalists represent diverse sectors and include:
- Vanessa Snyman (VEZ Technology, Mpumalanga)
- Tieho Tsiane (Oplene Group, Gauteng)
- Maria Plembe (Semapak, Gauteng)
- Blessing Sithole (Bakers Creationz, KwaZulu-Natal)
- Cate Olifant (Akani Paints, Limpopo)
- Tebogo Mpe (Assetshare, Gauteng)
- Colleen Toerien (MS Sweethearts, Gauteng)
- Tshepo Madigage (Gentaflo, Gauteng)
- Orion Herman (LiquidGold Africa, KwaZulu-Natal)
- Prudence Mabaso (The Kitchen Wrap Company, Gauteng)
- Oscar Monama (Pheko PM Group, Gauteng)
- Xolani Gininda (Smartsight South Africa, Mpumalanga)
- Nontsikelelo Mokoena (TamRex Holdings, Gauteng)
- Memphis Kaotsane (Moonshine Reflective Spray, North West)
- Chantelle de Bruyn (Buttercup Farmhouse, Free State)
- Tshitso Mosolodi and Karl Carter (Snake Nation, Gauteng)