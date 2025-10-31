Standard Bank Top Women Awards 2025: Celebrating excellence and empowerment

The prestigious Standard Bank Top Women™ Awards 2025 returns on 2 December at the Sandton Convention Centre, building on the incredible momentum of September’s highly successful Standard Bank Top Women Conference.

Under the inspiring theme 'Her Power, Africa’s Future', this year’s Awards will celebrate the visionary women and organisations driving progress, innovation, and equality across the continent.

The organisers have unveiled the first wave of an esteemed adjudication panel, tasked with identifying and honouring South Africa’s true champions of gender equality. This initial line-up of industry leaders includes:

Disa Mpande , CFO at merSETA



, CFO at merSETA Takalani (Taki) Netshitenzhe , director of External and Regulatory Affairs and chairperson of the Vodacom Foundation at Vodacom South Africa.



, director of External and Regulatory Affairs and chairperson of the Vodacom Foundation at Vodacom South Africa. Nonnie Kubeka , executive director at Gauteng Convention and Events Bureau



, executive director at Gauteng Convention and Events Bureau Shabnum Dawood , CEO at DHL South Africa.



, CEO at DHL South Africa. Aminah Sulaiman, communications manager at Procter & Gamble.

The event will be headlined by a keynote address from Nonkululeko Nyembezi, chairman of Standard Bank Group, whose leadership provides a powerful benchmark for the achievements the awards seek to honour.

A platform for recognising transformative impact

This collaborative platform honours exceptional leadership, innovation, and vision in South Africa's private and public sectors, celebrating both individuals and organisations that have made significant strides in fostering inclusive and equitable workplaces.

“We are privileged to have leaders of this calibre guiding the 2025 awards,” says Ralf Fletcher, CEO of Topco Media. “Their collective expertise ensures that we will identify and celebrate the true trailblazers who are actively shaping a more inclusive economy for South Africa.”

“At Standard Bank, we believe that supporting women is an investment in Africa’s future. The 2025 Top Women Awards shine a spotlight on the extraordinary women who are driving innovation, inclusion and growth across Africa. We are proud to support this platform that celebrates leadership and unlocks opportunity, because when women rise, economies thrive. Through our support of women-owned businesses, we’re helping build a more inclusive economy, one where female entrepreneurs have the tools, networks, and capital they need to succeed,” adds Simone Cooper, head of business and commercial banking South Africa at Standard Bank Group.

Adding to the prestige of this year’s ceremony, Nespresso joins the event as the Luxury Lifestyle Partner. Through this collaboration, Nespresso will bring its signature coffee experience to the celebration, a perfect complement to an evening dedicated to excellence, empowerment, and sophistication.

Further elevating the occasion, category sponsors including Telkom, RS South Africa, merSETA, and Drs Mashao & Dzichauya Inc reaffirm their commitment to recognising and advancing women’s leadership and equality across industries. Their support underscores the collective mission of the Standard Bank Top Women™ Awards 2025 to celebrate Her Power, Africa’s Future.

Why enter or nominate?

Recognition: Join an esteemed community acknowledged for contributions to gender equality.



Join an esteemed community acknowledged for contributions to gender equality. Visibility: Showcase your achievements on a national platform and inspire others.



Showcase your achievements on a national platform and inspire others. Impact: Help shape the future of leadership and gender empowerment in South Africa.

Award categories: Spotlight on excellence

Prospective entrants are invited to submit across a range of categories.

Organisational Awards:

Top Women Owned Business SMME 2025 – sponsored by Standard Bank



Top Women Business in ICT & Ecommerce 2025 – sponsored by Telkom



Top Women Business in Construction, Infrastructure, Resources & Mining 2025 – sponsored by RS South Africa



Top Women Business in Health & Pharmaceutical 2025 – sponsored by Sponsored by Drs Mashao & Dzichauya Inc



Top Women Business in Public Service 2025



Top Women in Business in Skills & Youth Development 2025 – sponsored by merSETA



Top Women Business in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion 2025



Top Women in Business Corporate Citizenship and Community Impact 2025



Top Women Business of the Year 2025

Individual Awards:

Top Women Leader in Professional & Support Services 2025



Top Women Leader in STEM 2025



Top Women Leader in Public Sector 2025



Top Women Young Achiever 2025



Top Women Entrepreneur of the Year 2025 – sponsored by Standard Bank



Top Women EmpowHER Entrepreneur of the year 2025 – sponsored by Standard Bank



Haley Fletcher Top Women Business Leader of the Year 2025 – sponsored by Standard Bank



Top Women Lifetime Achiever 2025 – sponsored by Standard Bank

Award entries close on 07 November 2025.

How to enter or nominate:

Visit the official awards portal to enter and view requirements: https://events.topco.co.za/SBTW2025/en/page/enter. For submission assistance, contact Quarnita Jumat at az.oc.ocpot@tamuj.atinrauq.

Sponsorship opportunities

Exclusive sponsorship opportunities are available for organisations wishing to align their brand with South Africa’s premier women empowerment platform. To sponsor an award, contact Judy Chileshe at az.oc.nemowssenisubpot@gnitekram.

Be part of a movement that celebrates, recognises, and promotes the empowerment of women in every space. Learn more at https://www.topbusinesswomen.co.za/awards/.

Disclaimer: All enquiries pertaining to the Standard Bank Top Women™ Awards 2025 should be directed exclusively to Topco Media, the official organiser and proprietor of the Top Women brand.



