Subscribe & Follow
Future of HR Awards 2025: Celebrating the architects of tomorrow’s workplaces
And that’s why the Future of HR Awards exists.
We’re not just handing out trophies. We’re shining a spotlight on the unsung heroes who manage the most unpredictable, complicated, and vital aspect of any organisation - its human capital.
Think about it.
- When retention rates plummet, who carries the weight? HR.
- When toxic cultures cost companies millions, who’s tasked with fixing it? HR.
- When AI and automation disrupt everything we thought we knew about work, who must design a future that keeps humans relevant? HR.
Yet, for all its significance, HR often gets treated as a back-office function rather than what it truly is: the strategic driver of growth, innovation, and resilience.
The Future of HR Awards 2025 recognises not just the visionaries who solve “people problems” but also help create people-powered opportunities.
These are the leaders that are transforming workforce challenges into competitive advantages. Rewriting the rules of employee engagement, redefining leadership, and building cultures that thrive in uncertainty.
Now in its landmark year, the Awards celebrate excellence, innovation, and courage in South Africa’s HR space. Categories span from HR Leader of the Year to Best Talent Strategy, showcasing organisations and individuals who are reimagining the very DNA of the modern workplace.
The ceremony will take place on 23 October 2025, bringing together top HR leaders, CEOs, and innovators from across South Africa and beyond.
This isn’t just an event. It’s a movement. A declaration that HR is no longer the sidekick in business success - it is the superhero. Enter the awards here: https://lp.topco.co.za/futureofhrawards.
For more information about entering/sponsoring the awards email Quarnita at az.oc.ocpot@tamujatinrauQ
- Future of HR Awards 2025: Celebrating the architects of tomorrow’s workplaces19 Aug 10:37
- South Africa’s Best Managed Companies revealed in Landmark 15th edition13 Aug 10:13
- merSETA announced as Official Gold Partner for the Standard Bank Top Women Conference 202508 Aug 09:50
- Recognising excellence in transformation: 2025 Nedbank Oliver Top Empowerment Award winners revealed07 Aug 11:26
- Topco Media announces 20th edition of Top Women Leaders publication15 Jul 10:24
Related
Bayer in South Africa redefines its workplace with id.work to create a flagship design for a new way of working 15 Aug 2025 South Africa’s Best Managed Companies revealed in Landmark 15th edition 13 Aug 2025 merSETA announced as Official Gold Partner for the Standard Bank Top Women Conference 2025 8 Aug 2025 Maximise customer loyalty with the right combination of rewards 24 Jul 2025 Topco Media announces 20th edition of Top Women Leaders publication 15 Jul 2025 The Nedbank Top Empowerment Conference 2025 is around the corner 7 Jul 2025