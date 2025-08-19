South Africa
In the news

    Future of HR Awards 2025: Celebrating the architects of tomorrow’s workplaces

    Every business leader knows the truth but rarely says it out loud: people are the hardest part of business. Machines don’t burn out. Spreadsheets don’t resign. Systems don’t quietly disengage. But your people? They determine whether you succeed or fail.
    Issued by Topco Media
    19 Aug 2025
    And that’s why the Future of HR Awards exists.

    We’re not just handing out trophies. We’re shining a spotlight on the unsung heroes who manage the most unpredictable, complicated, and vital aspect of any organisation - its human capital.

    Think about it.

    • When retention rates plummet, who carries the weight? HR.

    • When toxic cultures cost companies millions, who’s tasked with fixing it? HR.

    • When AI and automation disrupt everything we thought we knew about work, who must design a future that keeps humans relevant? HR.

    Yet, for all its significance, HR often gets treated as a back-office function rather than what it truly is: the strategic driver of growth, innovation, and resilience.

    The Future of HR Awards 2025 recognises not just the visionaries who solve “people problems” but also help create people-powered opportunities.

    These are the leaders that are transforming workforce challenges into competitive advantages. Rewriting the rules of employee engagement, redefining leadership, and building cultures that thrive in uncertainty.

    Now in its landmark year, the Awards celebrate excellence, innovation, and courage in South Africa’s HR space. Categories span from HR Leader of the Year to Best Talent Strategy, showcasing organisations and individuals who are reimagining the very DNA of the modern workplace.

    The ceremony will take place on 23 October 2025, bringing together top HR leaders, CEOs, and innovators from across South Africa and beyond.

    This isn’t just an event. It’s a movement. A declaration that HR is no longer the sidekick in business success - it is the superhero. Enter the awards here: https://lp.topco.co.za/futureofhrawards.

    For more information about entering/sponsoring the awards email Quarnita at az.oc.ocpot@tamujatinrauQ

    Topco Media
    DYNAMIC BUSINESS-TO-BUSINESS COMMUNICATIONS MEDIA Topco Media is one of South Africa's leading business-to-business media houses, producing high profile, relevant conferences and awards. Our conferences include Africa Tech Week, Standard Bank Top Women, Top Empowerment, Future of HR, National Business Awards and Future of Sustainability. We also produce authoritative and informative business and investment publications such as Top 500, Top Empowerment, Nelson Mandela 100 years to name a few.
