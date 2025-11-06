South Africa
HR Management & Leadership
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comPnetEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    The Future of HR Awards 2025: Honouring trailblazers in human resources excellence

    The Future of HR (FOHR) Awards 2025, hosted by Topco Media, took place on 23 October 2025 at Emperors Palace, Johannesburg. It was an evening of glam that united the nation’s most visionary HR leaders, trailblazing teams, and forward-thinking organisations for an unforgettable evening of celebration and inspiration.The event shone a spotlight on those redefining the future of work through inclusion, innovation, leadership, and people-centric strategies.
    Issued by Topco Media
    6 Nov 2025
    6 Nov 2025
    The Future of HR Awards 2025: Honouring trailblazers in human resources excellence

    Lee-Ann Bruce, head of Brand at Topco Media, captured the spirit of the evening: “The Future of HR isn’t just about policies or processes, it’s about people. It’s about the courage to innovate, the commitment to equity, and the passion to create workplaces where everyone can thrive. Tonight, we honour those who don’t just adapt to change, they lead it.”

    The prestigious awards recognised outstanding achievements across a wide spectrum of categories, from Employer of Choice and HR Innovation to Learning & Development, Diversity & Inclusion, Health & Wellbeing, and individual leadership honours.

    Each category reflected the evolving priorities of modern workplaces, celebrating organisations and individuals who are redefining excellence, driving transformation, and setting new benchmarks for the HR profession.

    The list of finalists, winners and special commendations features SMMEs to MNCs from various industries, and were as follows:

    Employer of Choice: Small to Medium Organisations

    • HR Hub Solution
    • Y-Brand
    • Construct Executive Search
    • INAYO MINING (PTY) LTD – winner
    • Torque

    Employer of Choice: Large Organisations

    • Smollan Group SA Pty Ltd
    • XLink Communications (Pty) Ltd
    • McCain Foods
    • Sibanye-Stillwater – winner
    • Lyra Southern Africa

    Employer of Choice: Public Sector Organisations (sponsored by SALGA)

    • Durban ICC (SOC) LTD – winner
    • Thaba Chweu Local Municipality
    • University of Mpumalanga

    Best Workplace Diversity and Inclusion Strategy

    • Smollan Group SA Pty Ltd
    • Sibanye-Stillwater
    • Schneider Electric South Africa (Pty) Ltd – winner
    • Michelin Tyre Company SA

    Best Learning and Development Strategy

    • Smollan Group SA Pty Ltd – winner
    • Gauteng Film Commission
    • Sibanye-Stillwater
    • Industrial Development Corporation – highly commended
    • Spur Corporation
    • Schneider Electric South Africa (Pty) Ltd
    • Lyra Southern Africa

    Best Health and Wellbeing Strategy

    • Sibanye-Stillwater
    • Schneider Electric South Africa (Pty) Ltd – winner
    • Torque
    • Lyra Southern Africa

    Best HR Industry Innovation Using Technology

    • BEE123 – winner
    • Quantanite
    • Right to Care

    Best HR Team of the Year

    • Eskom – winner
    • Inayo Mining (Pty) Ltd
    • Positive Switch

    The Future of HR: CEO of the Year

    • Thembi Chagonda – Global Business Solutions
    • Keitumetse Lebaka – Gauteng Film Commission
    • Cassie-Jean Hendricks – HR Hub Solution
    • Roy Makwakwa – Thaba Chweu Local Municipality
    • Kabelo Ncholo – Y-Brand
    • Navlika Ratangee – Lyra Southern Africa – winner

    The Future of HR: Leader of the Year

    • Fuziswa Moyo – Quantanite
    • Kabelo Ncholo – Y-Brand – winner
    • Prof. Kwazi Majola – University of Limpopo
    • Angela Senosha – Positive Switch
    • Natasja du Preez – Metso South Africa (Pty) Ltd

    The Future of HR: HR Rising Star of the Year (35 years or younger)

    • Yuleen Janse van Rensburg – YJVR Attorneys Inc
    • Nikiwe Nyamande – Corinthians Africa
    • Agnes Keneilwe Kutumela – HRH Consulting
    • Treah Nene – Inayo Mining (Pty) Ltd – winner

    HR Icons

    The following organisations were honoured with the prestigious HR Icon status, recognising their longstanding commitment to excellence, innovation, and impact within the HR and talent development ecosystem:

    • Metso
    • Merchants
    • University of Mpumalanga
    • 2U, LLC
    • Fasset Seta

    These organisations exemplify the standard of leadership and dedication that continues to elevate the HR profession and inspire progress across industries.

    The Future of HR Awards 2025 not only celebrated outstanding achievers but also shone a spotlight on the evolving and transformative role of HR professionals in today’s business landscape. More than a recognition platform, the event championed the individuals and organisations driving meaningful change – those building inclusive cultures, fostering innovation, and paving the way for sustainable growth.

    Through their leadership and vision, these trailblazers are redefining the value of human capital – proving that people are not just at the heart of every organisation, but the true engine behind business resilience, performance, and societal progress.

    For more information about the Future of HR Awards, please visit https://futureofhr.co.za/.

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Topco Media
    DYNAMIC BUSINESS-TO-BUSINESS COMMUNICATIONS MEDIA Topco Media is one of South Africa's leading business-to-business media houses, producing high profile, relevant conferences and awards. Our conferences include Africa Tech Week, Standard Bank Top Women, Top Empowerment, Future of HR, National Business Awards and Future of Sustainability. We also produce authoritative and informative business and investment publications such as Top 500, Top Empowerment, Nelson Mandela 100 years to name a few.
    TopicsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz