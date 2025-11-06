The Future of HR Awards 2025: Honouring trailblazers in human resources excellence

Trending
Lee-Ann Bruce, head of Brand at Topco Media, captured the spirit of the evening: “The Future of HR isn’t just about policies or processes, it’s about people. It’s about the courage to innovate, the commitment to equity, and the passion to create workplaces where everyone can thrive. Tonight, we honour those who don’t just adapt to change, they lead it.”
The prestigious awards recognised outstanding achievements across a wide spectrum of categories, from Employer of Choice and HR Innovation to Learning & Development, Diversity & Inclusion, Health & Wellbeing, and individual leadership honours.
Each category reflected the evolving priorities of modern workplaces, celebrating organisations and individuals who are redefining excellence, driving transformation, and setting new benchmarks for the HR profession.
The list of finalists, winners and special commendations features SMMEs to MNCs from various industries, and were as follows:
Employer of Choice: Small to Medium Organisations
- HR Hub Solution
- Y-Brand
- Construct Executive Search
- INAYO MINING (PTY) LTD – winner
- Torque
Employer of Choice: Large Organisations
- Smollan Group SA Pty Ltd
- XLink Communications (Pty) Ltd
- McCain Foods
- Sibanye-Stillwater – winner
- Lyra Southern Africa
Employer of Choice: Public Sector Organisations (sponsored by SALGA)
- Durban ICC (SOC) LTD – winner
- Thaba Chweu Local Municipality
- University of Mpumalanga
Best Workplace Diversity and Inclusion Strategy
- Smollan Group SA Pty Ltd
- Sibanye-Stillwater
- Schneider Electric South Africa (Pty) Ltd – winner
- Michelin Tyre Company SA
Best Learning and Development Strategy
- Smollan Group SA Pty Ltd – winner
- Gauteng Film Commission
- Sibanye-Stillwater
- Industrial Development Corporation – highly commended
- Spur Corporation
- Schneider Electric South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Lyra Southern Africa
Best Health and Wellbeing Strategy
- Sibanye-Stillwater
- Schneider Electric South Africa (Pty) Ltd – winner
- Torque
- Lyra Southern Africa
Best HR Industry Innovation Using Technology
- BEE123 – winner
- Quantanite
- Right to Care
Best HR Team of the Year
- Eskom – winner
- Inayo Mining (Pty) Ltd
- Positive Switch
The Future of HR: CEO of the Year
- Thembi Chagonda – Global Business Solutions
- Keitumetse Lebaka – Gauteng Film Commission
- Cassie-Jean Hendricks – HR Hub Solution
- Roy Makwakwa – Thaba Chweu Local Municipality
- Kabelo Ncholo – Y-Brand
- Navlika Ratangee – Lyra Southern Africa – winner
The Future of HR: Leader of the Year
- Fuziswa Moyo – Quantanite
- Kabelo Ncholo – Y-Brand – winner
- Prof. Kwazi Majola – University of Limpopo
- Angela Senosha – Positive Switch
- Natasja du Preez – Metso South Africa (Pty) Ltd
The Future of HR: HR Rising Star of the Year (35 years or younger)
- Yuleen Janse van Rensburg – YJVR Attorneys Inc
- Nikiwe Nyamande – Corinthians Africa
- Agnes Keneilwe Kutumela – HRH Consulting
- Treah Nene – Inayo Mining (Pty) Ltd – winner
HR Icons
The following organisations were honoured with the prestigious HR Icon status, recognising their longstanding commitment to excellence, innovation, and impact within the HR and talent development ecosystem:
- Metso
- Merchants
- University of Mpumalanga
- 2U, LLC
- Fasset Seta
These organisations exemplify the standard of leadership and dedication that continues to elevate the HR profession and inspire progress across industries.
The Future of HR Awards 2025 not only celebrated outstanding achievers but also shone a spotlight on the evolving and transformative role of HR professionals in today’s business landscape. More than a recognition platform, the event championed the individuals and organisations driving meaningful change – those building inclusive cultures, fostering innovation, and paving the way for sustainable growth.
Through their leadership and vision, these trailblazers are redefining the value of human capital – proving that people are not just at the heart of every organisation, but the true engine behind business resilience, performance, and societal progress.
For more information about the Future of HR Awards, please visit https://futureofhr.co.za/.
