The Future of HR Awards 2025: Honouring trailblazers in human resources excellence

The Future of HR (FOHR) Awards 2025, hosted by Topco Media, took place on 23 October 2025 at Emperors Palace, Johannesburg. It was an evening of glam that united the nation’s most visionary HR leaders, trailblazing teams, and forward-thinking organisations for an unforgettable evening of celebration and inspiration.The event shone a spotlight on those redefining the future of work through inclusion, innovation, leadership, and people-centric strategies.

Lee-Ann Bruce, head of Brand at Topco Media, captured the spirit of the evening: “The Future of HR isn’t just about policies or processes, it’s about people. It’s about the courage to innovate, the commitment to equity, and the passion to create workplaces where everyone can thrive. Tonight, we honour those who don’t just adapt to change, they lead it.”

The prestigious awards recognised outstanding achievements across a wide spectrum of categories, from Employer of Choice and HR Innovation to Learning & Development, Diversity & Inclusion, Health & Wellbeing, and individual leadership honours.

Each category reflected the evolving priorities of modern workplaces, celebrating organisations and individuals who are redefining excellence, driving transformation, and setting new benchmarks for the HR profession.

The list of finalists, winners and special commendations features SMMEs to MNCs from various industries, and were as follows:

Employer of Choice: Small to Medium Organisations

HR Hub Solution



Y-Brand



Construct Executive Search



INAYO MINING (PTY) LTD – winner



Torque

Employer of Choice: Large Organisations

Smollan Group SA Pty Ltd



XLink Communications (Pty) Ltd



McCain Foods



Sibanye-Stillwater – winner



Lyra Southern Africa

Employer of Choice: Public Sector Organisations (sponsored by SALGA)

Durban ICC (SOC) LTD – winner



Thaba Chweu Local Municipality



University of Mpumalanga

Best Workplace Diversity and Inclusion Strategy

Smollan Group SA Pty Ltd



Sibanye-Stillwater



Schneider Electric South Africa (Pty) Ltd – winner



Michelin Tyre Company SA

Best Learning and Development Strategy

Smollan Group SA Pty Ltd – winner



Gauteng Film Commission



Sibanye-Stillwater



Industrial Development Corporation – highly commended



Spur Corporation



Schneider Electric South Africa (Pty) Ltd



Lyra Southern Africa

Best Health and Wellbeing Strategy

Sibanye-Stillwater



Schneider Electric South Africa (Pty) Ltd – winner



Torque



Lyra Southern Africa

Best HR Industry Innovation Using Technology

BEE123 – winner



Quantanite



Right to Care

Best HR Team of the Year

Eskom – winner



Inayo Mining (Pty) Ltd



Positive Switch

The Future of HR: CEO of the Year

Thembi Chagonda – Global Business Solutions



Keitumetse Lebaka – Gauteng Film Commission



Cassie-Jean Hendricks – HR Hub Solution



Roy Makwakwa – Thaba Chweu Local Municipality



Kabelo Ncholo – Y-Brand



Navlika Ratangee – Lyra Southern Africa – winner

The Future of HR: Leader of the Year

Fuziswa Moyo – Quantanite



Kabelo Ncholo – Y-Brand – winner



Prof. Kwazi Majola – University of Limpopo



Angela Senosha – Positive Switch



Natasja du Preez – Metso South Africa (Pty) Ltd

The Future of HR: HR Rising Star of the Year (35 years or younger)

Yuleen Janse van Rensburg – YJVR Attorneys Inc



Nikiwe Nyamande – Corinthians Africa



Agnes Keneilwe Kutumela – HRH Consulting



Treah Nene – Inayo Mining (Pty) Ltd – winner

HR Icons

The following organisations were honoured with the prestigious HR Icon status, recognising their longstanding commitment to excellence, innovation, and impact within the HR and talent development ecosystem:

Metso



Merchants



University of Mpumalanga



2U, LLC



Fasset Seta

These organisations exemplify the standard of leadership and dedication that continues to elevate the HR profession and inspire progress across industries.

The Future of HR Awards 2025 not only celebrated outstanding achievers but also shone a spotlight on the evolving and transformative role of HR professionals in today’s business landscape. More than a recognition platform, the event championed the individuals and organisations driving meaningful change – those building inclusive cultures, fostering innovation, and paving the way for sustainable growth.

Through their leadership and vision, these trailblazers are redefining the value of human capital – proving that people are not just at the heart of every organisation, but the true engine behind business resilience, performance, and societal progress.

For more information about the Future of HR Awards, please visit https://futureofhr.co.za/.



