Grey’s Anatomy star Jeffrey Dean Morgan leads thrilling new travel reality show Destination X

In globetrotting reality competition(coming to M-Net from 23 August at 7pm), 10 players embark on the international adventure of a lifetime as they travel across a different continent in a bus with blacked-out windows, trying to figure out where in the world they are.

In every episode, they are guided by host Jeffrey Dean Morgan (The Boys, Walking Dead), as they compete in challenges to earn clues that will help them figure out where in the world they are. Using their wits as a guide – and some are more blessed than others – the players create alliances and rivalries at every stop, all in the hopes of taking home a life-changing cash prize. At the end of each episode, the contestant who places an X on a map furthest from the actual location packs their bags and the first contestant to find their way to ‘Destination X’ will be crowned the winner and score the $250,000 prize.

Destination X merges fantasy with reality, turning the continent the contestants find themselves on, into a giant game board that throws out challenges designed to offer clever clues about their location, along with a few misdirections to keep them guessing.

The cast includes former Big Brother winner Josh Martinez; former Bachelor Nation and The Traitors contestant Peter Weber, and former Love Island contestant Jana Craig, along with a host of unknowns.

In announcing Morgan as the show’s host in 2024, Corie Henson, EVP of Unscripted Content, Competition and Game Shows for NBCUniversal Entertainment, said: “Jeffrey Dean Morgan embodies the mischievous international man of mystery, making him the perfect host and puppet master for this new travel adventure series. He’s dashing, charming, playful and the ultimate travel companion!”

Destination X is based on a breakout Belgian format and has also been produced in other territories, including the UK, where it is hosted by comedian Rob Brydon.

Destination X premieres on M-Net on 23 August at 7pm and is also available on DStv Stream and DStv Catch Up. For more, visit the M-Net website and join the conversation on Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

For ad sales opportunities on Destination X and other shows on M-Net, please contact moc.aidemvtsd@inebugn.idnihp.



