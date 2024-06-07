Hearst Networks Africa commissions two local doccies for History Channel Africa

Joburg-based production house The Schultz Creative will produce both series

The History® Channel Africa (DStv 186) is excited to announce the commission of two new local series this year. The Schultz Creative, a leading South African production house, was commissioned by Hearst Networks Africa to produce both documentary series which each explore different aspects of South Africa’s rich history.

Nazarene Khan, regional director at Hearst Networks Africa says, “We’re delighted to once again be building on our local content offering from recent years. Each series explores a different side of local history. Battlefields South Africa with John Robbie takes audiences on a journey through three locally relevant iconic historic battle sites. Great African Crimes with Mandy Wiener season 2, meanwhile, looks at two shocking crimes from the country’s history books.”

The first series, Battlefields South Africa, is hosted by renowned local radio host and sports broadcaster John Robbie and will air in June. Combining a mix of vivid storytelling and expert analysis, Battlefields South Africa brings the childhood wonder of playing soldiers to life, exploring real-life stories from pivotal conflicts. The episodes will focus on some of the country's most legendary battlegrounds, including Isandlwana, Rorke's Drift, Spionkop, and Colenso.

“We’re incredibly excited to work alongside Hearst Networks Africa to bring these battlefields to life. In each of the episodes John Robbie will invite a celebrity guest into studio where he will tell the story of the battle with the use of a large-scale model of the battlefield creating a dynamic and educational experience,” said Carl Schultz executive producer at The Schultz Creative.

The second local series is the new season of the gripping documentary series Great African Crimes. Once again hosted by renowned South African journalist Mandy Wiener, the second season will deep dive into two of the most shocking historical homicides in South Africa.

Building on the success of the first series, Great African Crimes season 2 will continue to captivate audiences with its unique blend of investigative narratives. Mandy Wiener’s insightful storytelling and professional expertise provides viewers with a closer look at the historical cases, presenting not only the chilling case details but the broader social context of the time. Great African Crimes season 2 uncovers what would be different if the case happened today and how the outcomes of the court could differ to what they were historically.

Battlefields South Africa airs on the History Channel (DStv 186) every Friday at 21h05, starting 6 June. The premiere date and time for Great African Crimes season 2 will be announced later this year.



