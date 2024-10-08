Primedia Broadcasting celebrates remarkable wins at the 2024 South African Radio Awards

Primedia Broadcasting proudly shares the exceptional news of its outstanding performance at the South African Radio Awards, held in Sandton on Saturday, 30 November 2024. The company’s steadfast commitment to creativity, collaboration and innovation in the broadcasting sector has been recognised with an impressive tally of 10 prestigious awards, highlighting the exceptional talent that define it as a creative hothouse.

702 triumphantly claimed the coveted title of Commercial Station of the Year, a significant achievement for talk radio that reflects a transition from 947’s category wins in 2022 and 2023. This recognition affirms 702’s dedication to delivering compelling content that audiences and advertisers alike are looking for in these days of increased digital competition. The station also celebrated a remarkable victory with the Daytime Show Award for The Clement Manyathela Show, succeeding The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener, which claimed the honour in 2023. Additionally, the Breakfast Presenter Award has transitioned from 947’s Anele Mdoda, who held the title in 2023, to the charismatic Bongani Bingwa in 2024, underscoring the audiences interest in compelling current affairs.

947 continues to excel, securing the Breakfast Show Award for Anele and The Club, a show that deeply resonates with audiences through its lively, energic music and relatable discussions. In recognition to Primedia’s commitment to nurturing up and coming talent, Thato Moloto has been honoured as a Bright Star Inductee, marking an important milestone in his promising career.

EWN’s commitment to delivering trustworthy and honest journalism has once again been recognised with the Radio Documentary Award for Left for Dead, underscoring its integrity and dedication to quality reporting in an era increasingly plagued by misinformation. This marks an impressive four consecutive years of excellence in this category, reinforcing EWN’s reputation as a reliable news source. In a delightful turn of events, CapeTalk celebrated a well-deserved victory with the Weekend Show Award for Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne Makwala King, showcasing the station’s ability to engage and entertain audiences with its vibrant weekend programming.

Kfm 94.5 continues to set a high standard in the industry, with the esteemed Carl Wastie winning the Afternoon Drive Presenter Award for the second consecutive year. An industry legend, Carl is not only a beloved voice on radio but also a sought-after personality in television, reflecting his widespread appeal and influence. His exceptional knowledge of music further enhances his connection with audiences, making him a standout figure in South African broadcasting. Additionally, Kfm's triumph in the Radio Innovation Award category underscores the station's commitment to meeting the high expectations of an increasingly competitive market. This recognition, along with the Multi-Channel Promotion Award for the Kfm Best of the Cape campaign, highlights Kfm's ability to engage creatively with audiences across multiple platforms, reinforcing its position as a leader in the sector.

Jonathan Procter, group CEO of Primedia, shared his thoughts on the achievements, stating, “This year’s awards are indicative of the rapidly changing nature of the radio industry and the need to innovate and iterate at pace. We have a brilliant radio team led by the extremely talented duopoly of Mzo Jojwana and Kelvin Storie who have succeeded in leading and inspiring a creative environment. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all our winners and to our peers in the industry who continue to raise the bar and keep us on our toes.”

These successes reflect the industry’s acknowledgment of the creativity and dedication of the team at Primedia Broadcasting. The company looks forward to continuing to deliver exceptional entertainment to its audiences and expresses sincere gratitude to its loyal clients and customers for their unwavering support, as together they shape the future of broadcasting in South Africa and beyond.



