Marketing & Media Radio & Audio
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Youth MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

MDNTVLGAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingTDMCaHead Marketing ServicesTopco MediaCan!doBET SoftwareMann MadeTractor OutdoorMANGO-OMCThe Walt Disney Company AfricaBroad MediaPBPRGagasi FMEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

SPONSORED BY:

More #YouthMonth

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Cassidy Nicholson joins Carl Wastie on Kfm 94.5

    Get ready to turn up the volume and kick-start your afternoons with a burst of laughter and energy. Kfm 94.5 is proud to announce that the multi-talented and vibrant Cassidy Nicholson will be joining the charismatic Carl Wastie on The Flash Drive. Starting this week, your daily commute is about to transform into a joyful ride filled with entertainment and infectious fun.
    Issued by Primedia Broadcasting
    30 Jun 2025
    30 Jun 2025
    Cassidy Nicholson joins Carl Wastie on Kfm 94.5

    Carl Wastie, the multi-award-winning voice behind the Western Cape top Afternoon Drive show, is renowned for his sharp humour and engaging personality. With Cassidy stepping into the mix, listeners can anticipate an electrifying blend of witty banter and side-splitting moments that will make the journey home the highlight of their day. Whether you’re battling traffic or simply unwinding after work, The Flash Drive promises to continue to be your go-to for uplifting vibes and great company.

    Hennie Myburgh, Kfm 94.5 station manager, expressed his excitement: “Welcoming Cassidy to our team is an incredible milestone. Her unique comedic flair and relatable insights will resonate deeply with our audience, ensuring their afternoons are filled with laughter and connection.”

    Cassidy Nicholson, affectionately known as a girl named Cassidy, is a multi-talented artist whose creativity knows no bounds. From her captivating performances as an actress and stand-up comedian to her engaging online content, Cassidy brings a fresh and relatable perspective that is sure to resonate with listeners. Her iconic characters, including the ever-popular Constantia Mom, showcase her ability to blend humour with genuine storytelling, making every moment on air a delightful experience.

    “I’m absolutely excited to join Carl on The Flash Drive!” Cassidy shared. “This is an amazing opportunity to connect with Western Cape audiences and share some hilarious, familiar moments that we all experience. I can’t wait to bring a little chaos and a lot of laughter to Kfm afternoons.”

    Listeners can look forward to the fan-favourite ‘Flash Word’ game, which sparks excitement every day just after 5pm, and the interactive ‘Switch the Hits at Six’ segment, where you get to take control of the playlist and celebrate your favourite tracks as the day winds down.

    Read more: Carl Wastie, Kfm 94.5, Cassidy Nicholson
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Primedia Broadcasting
    Primedia Broadcasting is the home to premium radio stations in Gauteng and the Western Cape and specialises in omnichannel converged solutions that deliver results.
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz