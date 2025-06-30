More #YouthMonth
Cassidy Nicholson joins Carl Wastie on Kfm 94.5
Carl Wastie, the multi-award-winning voice behind the Western Cape top Afternoon Drive show, is renowned for his sharp humour and engaging personality. With Cassidy stepping into the mix, listeners can anticipate an electrifying blend of witty banter and side-splitting moments that will make the journey home the highlight of their day. Whether you’re battling traffic or simply unwinding after work, The Flash Drive promises to continue to be your go-to for uplifting vibes and great company.
Hennie Myburgh, Kfm 94.5 station manager, expressed his excitement: “Welcoming Cassidy to our team is an incredible milestone. Her unique comedic flair and relatable insights will resonate deeply with our audience, ensuring their afternoons are filled with laughter and connection.”
Cassidy Nicholson, affectionately known as a girl named Cassidy, is a multi-talented artist whose creativity knows no bounds. From her captivating performances as an actress and stand-up comedian to her engaging online content, Cassidy brings a fresh and relatable perspective that is sure to resonate with listeners. Her iconic characters, including the ever-popular Constantia Mom, showcase her ability to blend humour with genuine storytelling, making every moment on air a delightful experience.
“I’m absolutely excited to join Carl on The Flash Drive!” Cassidy shared. “This is an amazing opportunity to connect with Western Cape audiences and share some hilarious, familiar moments that we all experience. I can’t wait to bring a little chaos and a lot of laughter to Kfm afternoons.”
Listeners can look forward to the fan-favourite ‘Flash Word’ game, which sparks excitement every day just after 5pm, and the interactive ‘Switch the Hits at Six’ segment, where you get to take control of the playlist and celebrate your favourite tracks as the day winds down.
