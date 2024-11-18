Jobs
- Fine Music Radio Station Manager Cape Town
Kfm 94.5 adds to lineup and welcomes Grandmaster Ready D: A new era of sound begins
Starting this Friday, Ready D will take over the airwaves with a weekly mix during The Flash Drive with Carl Wastie. He continues to keep the beats rolling with an hour-long set on Saturdays, and a special show on Sunday evenings. Listeners can expect a vi brant experience filled with familiar favourites, the freshest hip hop, club hits, and street remixes, all infused with his signature flair.
Switch the mix at 6 on The Flash Drive with Grandmaster Ready D
Joining The Flash Drive with Carl Wastie every Friday at 6pm, Ready D will ignite the weekend with his signature mixes. His high-energy tracks will create the perfect atmosphere for listeners as they kick off their Friday nights.
Kfm Saturday spin
On Saturdays, listeners can buckle up for the “Drop It Like Its’s Hot” mix, extending the popular “Saturday Spin” show by an hour, where Ready D will take them on a thrilling ride through the best urban sounds from 9-10pm. This mix serves as the official fuel for Saturday night, whether listeners are heading out or keeping the party ali ve at home.
Sunday nights with Grandmaster Ready D
As the weekend winds down, Ready D will set the mood from 18:00 to 21:00 on Sunday evenings. His show promises a satisfying mix of feel-good beats and timeless classics that will help listeners transition smoothly into the new week.
Kfm 94.5 continues to lead the way by playing the most music to make you feel great. Tune in daily across the Western Cape on Kfm 94.5, and from anywhere in the world on primediaplus.com.
- Kfm 94.5 adds to lineup and welcomes Grandmaster Ready D: A new era of sound begins03 Jul 11:24
- Kfm 94.5 opens nominations for Best of the Cape Awards 202502 Jul 10:14
- Cassidy Nicholson joins Carl Wastie on Kfm 94.530 Jun 12:12
- 702 Walk the Talk returns for 2025: Celebrating 45 years of 702 and the spirit of community19 Jun 11:35
- Anele and The Club Live 2025: An unmissable night of music, laughter, and family fun17 Jun 11:30
Related
Cassidy Nicholson joins Carl Wastie on Kfm 94.5 3 days Kfm 94.5 bolsters its Western Cape #1 position with the addition of legendary Stan Mars 17 Mar 2025 The Kfm stationery vehicle on The Flash Drive with Carl Wastie raises R1.7m for school kids in need 4 Mar 2025 Kfm 94.5 unveils exciting additions to Galaxy KDay 2025: DJ Kent joins a stellar lineup! 25 Feb 2025 Primedia Broadcasting celebrates remarkable wins at the 2024 South African Radio Awards 2 Dec 2024 Primedia shines bright with 39 nominations in the 2024 South African Radio Awards! 18 Nov 2024