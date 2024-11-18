Kfm 94.5 adds to lineup and welcomes Grandmaster Ready D: A new era of sound begins

Kfm 94.5 is buzzing with excitement as it announces the arrival of a true legend on its airwaves: the one and only Grandmaster Ready D! Renowned for his incredible turntable skills and his monumental influence on the South African hip hop scene, Ready D is set to bring a fresh wave of energy and rhythm to the station lineup.

Ready D

Starting this Friday, Ready D will take over the airwaves with a weekly mix during The Flash Drive with Carl Wastie. He continues to keep the beats rolling with an hour-long set on Saturdays, and a special show on Sunday evenings. Listeners can expect a vi brant experience filled with familiar favourites, the freshest hip hop, club hits, and street remixes, all infused with his signature flair.

Switch the mix at 6 on The Flash Drive with Grandmaster Ready D

Joining The Flash Drive with Carl Wastie every Friday at 6pm, Ready D will ignite the weekend with his signature mixes. His high-energy tracks will create the perfect atmosphere for listeners as they kick off their Friday nights.

Kfm Saturday spin

On Saturdays, listeners can buckle up for the “Drop It Like Its’s Hot” mix, extending the popular “Saturday Spin” show by an hour, where Ready D will take them on a thrilling ride through the best urban sounds from 9-10pm. This mix serves as the official fuel for Saturday night, whether listeners are heading out or keeping the party ali ve at home.

Sunday nights with Grandmaster Ready D

As the weekend winds down, Ready D will set the mood from 18:00 to 21:00 on Sunday evenings. His show promises a satisfying mix of feel-good beats and timeless classics that will help listeners transition smoothly into the new week.

Kfm 94.5 continues to lead the way by playing the most music to make you feel great. Tune in daily across the Western Cape on Kfm 94.5, and from anywhere in the world on primediaplus.com.



