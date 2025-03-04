The Kfm stationery vehicle on The Flash Drive with Carl Wastie raises R1.7m for school kids in need

As the dawn of the new school year approached in 2025, Kfm 94.5 embraced the spirit of giving by running its unique initiative, the Kfm stationery vehicle on The Flash Drive with Carl Wastie for a second year in a row. This compassionate endeavour aimed to uplift children in the community by collecting essential school supplies for those in need.

Over the past month, the Kfm stationery vehicle traversed ten locations across the region, inviting listeners to contribute to a noble cause. Each donation, no matter how small, played a vital role in transforming the educational journey of countless children, ensuring they started the year with the necessary tools for success.

Thanks to the unwavering support of listeners and esteemed distribution partner Community Chest, and the Kfm crew, driven by Suzuki, Kfm 94.5 is proud to announce that the initiative raised an incredible total of R1.7m in kind and monetary donations. This remarkable achievement will directly benefit schools such as John Ramsay High School in Bishop Lavis, Cavalleria Primary School in Scottsdene, and many others across the vibrant communities.

In a heartfelt message, Carl Wastie expressed: “Every pencil, book, sanitary pad and every pair of shoes donated carries the power to change a child’s life. Together, we have shown that our community’s kindness knows no bounds, and I am immensely proud of what we have accomplished together. This is proof that radio has the power to change the world, and I thank every person and company for not staying stationary but giving stationery.”

The station extends its deepest gratitude to Ackermans for their generous contribution of school shoes and pens valued at nearly R1m, as well as to Community Chest for their exceptional efforts in managing stock and distribution, alongside their generous donation of R97,000.

The beneficiaries of this initiative include:

John Ramsay High School, Bishop Lavis



Cavalleria Primary School, Scottsdene



Saambou Primary School, Manenberg



Vlottenburg Primary School, Stellenbosch



St John’s RC Primary School, Kensington



Hope and Light Community Welfare School, Helderberg



Silikamva High School, Hout Bay



Delft Primary School, Delft



Springdale Primary School, Mitchells Plain



Paarl School of Skills, Paarl

As Kfm 94.5 moves forward, the station remains committed to fostering a culture of giving and support within the community. Together, they can continue to inspire hope and change lives – one school supply at a time.

View the delivery day video here.



