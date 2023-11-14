YOUKNOW Technologies adds HubSpot CRM to its premium technology stack

Related
In today's digital landscape, a robust CRM system has become an essential addition to any organisation's technology stack. Many South African businesses are discovering that without a centralised CRM platform, they struggle to harness their customer data effectively and create meaningful engagement strategies. The impact of implementing the right CRM solution is significant as it results in an increase in sales, improvement in customer retention and drives alignment between marketing and sales. For businesses looking to scale and optimise their operations, adding a CRM platform to their existing technology stack is no longer optional – it's a strategic imperative for sustainable growth.
"Having experienced the transformative impact of HubSpot firsthand in our own operations, we're thrilled to become an official solutions partner," says Kelvin Jonck, CEO of YOUKNOW Technologies. "This partnership was a natural evolution for us, allowing us to combine HubSpot's powerful CRM capabilities with our deep implementation expertise across various technologies. Through our YOUKNOW Solutions Division, we're not just implementing platforms – we're crafting strategies that make customer data actionable and empower businesses to scale confidently."
The partnership delivers several strategic advantages specifically designed for local businesses:
As a HubSpot Solutions Partner, YOUKNOW Technologies continues its mission of connecting African businesses with world-class technology solutions, building on its successful partnerships with leading platforms like Amplitude, Braze, and OneSignal.
"Digital transformation isn't just about implementing new software – it's about fostering the right mindset and deepening customer understanding," explains Don Packett, COO at YOUKNOW Technologies. "Our approach combines HubSpot's powerful platform with strategic guidance to create meaningful customer experiences that drive sustainable growth."
Founded in 2014, YOUKNOW Technologies is South Africa's premier martech consulting and solutions provider. The company's YOUKNOW Solutions Division specialises in: Tech Agnostic Strategies, Managed Services, Custom Reporting, and Workshops & Training.
HubSpot is a leading CRM platform providing comprehensive software and integrations for business growth. Serving over 184,000 customers globally with a 98% satisfaction rate, HubSpot offers integrated solutions for marketing, sales, content management, and customer service.
For more information and to speak with our experts, visit www.youknow.co.za.