South Africa’s first Influencer Benchmark Report sets the stage for more impactful campaigns in 2025

The SA Influencer Report, is a first-of-its-kind report based on responses from 560 influencers across categories like fashion, beauty, and lifestyle. It offers invaluable insights into engagement benchmarks, payment standards, and campaign dynamics. The report is a must-read for brands looking to revolutionise their influencer strategies and thrive in 2025.

“This report isn’t just a milestone; it’s a catalyst,” says Braden Smulders, head of digital at The Racket Club and lead on the survey. “It gives brands and influencers a unique opportunity to understand what’s working in South Africa and how to collaborate more effectively. With this data, we can foster genuine partnerships that deliver results for everyone involved.”

Braden Smulders Camille Darne´ Shaun Pearson

A call for smarter influencer campaigns

The influencer marketing industry is booming, with approximately 75,000 influencers in South Africa alone, ranging from high-reach celebrities to nano-influencers with smaller, highly engaged followings. Despite this, a lack of localised data has made it difficult for brands to create, manage & track impactful campaigns.

The Influencer Playbook changes that by providing data-backed insights that highlight key opportunities for 2025. These include:

The unmatched potential of nano-influencers , who boast engagement rates 1.16% above the average benchmark.



, who boast engagement rates 1.16% above the average benchmark. South African influencers outperform their international peers , demonstrating the strength of this market.



, demonstrating the strength of this market. Cost-effective collaborations, with nano-influencers offering high engagement at an average post cost of just R2,693.

“This isn’t just a report; it’s a call to action,” says Camille Darné, head of marketing at YOUKNOW. “It’s equipping brands with the tools and knowledge to start embracing strategies that prioritise authenticity and measurable results.”

Key findings from The Influencer Playbook

Nano-influencers are leading the charge: With followers between 5,000 and 10,000, nano-influencers achieve exceptional engagement, making them a go-to for brands seeking niche audiences.



With followers between 5,000 and 10,000, nano-influencers achieve exceptional engagement, making them a go-to for brands seeking niche audiences. Creative freedom is non-negotiable: Influencers emphasise that early involvement in campaign planning and creative autonomy are critical to producing authentic, impactful content.



Influencers emphasise that early involvement in campaign planning and creative autonomy are critical to producing authentic, impactful content. Opportunities beyond agencies: Only 23% of influencers with fewer than 500,000 followers are managed by agencies, offering brands a unique chance to engage directly with talent.

The importance of authenticity

Report contributor and Brandwatch Influence technology expert Shaun Pearson notes a persistent issue in South Africa’s influencer marketing landscape: restrictive brand guidelines that stifle creativity.

“For too long, brands have prioritised control over collaboration, and it’s costing them,” Pearson explains. “Authenticity is the foundation of effective influencer marketing. Influencers know their audiences better than anyone - brands need to trust them to create content that resonates.”

Pearson believes that the future of influencer marketing lies in fostering authentic connections. “It’s not about reach anymore; it’s about relevance. When brands align with influencers who truly fit their ethos, the results speak for themselves.”

The future of influencer marketing in South Africa

“This is more than just a report - it’s a blueprint for success,” Pearson adds. “The Influencer Playbook is set to change the way brands and influencers approach collaborations, creating a foundation for informed decision-making and effective strategies. With the right insights, and the right tools to manage influencer campaigns, 2025 could be the year South Africa leads the way in influencer marketing.”

