Welcome Tomorrow and YOUKNOW tackle Africa’s app retention gap at App Growth Summit Africa

As mobile app usage continues to rise across South Africa, a pressing issue persists: retaining users beyond the initial download. In response, growth marketing partner Welcome Tomorrow and martech solutions provider YOUKNOW Technologies are collaborating to host the first App Growth Summit Africa. This one-day event aims to bridge the gap between product development and marketing to drive sustainable app growth.

Set for 29 May 2025 in Johannesburg, the summit will gather SA’s leading app marketers, product managers, and growth strategists to share actionable insights on user acquisition, activation, and retention. With 85% of users abandoning apps within 30 days, the summit addresses the critical need for cohesive strategies that align product functionality with user expectations.

“When product and marketing teams work together, they’re able to build delightful, frictionless user experiences through the whole acquisition and retention lifecycle. Today, these teams are too often disjointed, creating major growth inefficiencies. With App Growth Summit Africa, we are bringing these two teams into the same room and driving a new narrative of integrated team strategies for growth,” says Maxime Calot, CEO of Welcome Tomorrow.

“App growth isn't just a Silicon Valley game. South African brands have a real shot at outpacing global players, but only if marketing and product teams start pulling in the same direction,” says Don Packett, COO of YOUKNOW. “This event is about helping them do just that.”

Key discussions will focus on developing full-funnel growth strategies, effective user activation techniques, and aligning cross-functional teams to enhance user engagement. Industry leaders will share real-world examples of successful app growth initiatives in emerging markets.

The summit is backed by key partners including omnichannel engagement platform OneSignal, leading product analytics provider Amplitude, and the MMA South Africa, reinforcing its role in shaping the future of mobile growth across the continent.

About Welcome Tomorrow

Welcome Tomorrow is a team of growth marketing experts partnering with ambitious African brands to drive sustainable growth through performance marketing, mobile growth strategies, creative content, and data analytics. They integrate data, media, and creative services under one roof to deliver measurable results, focusing on emerging markets across Africa.

About YOUKNOW

YOUKNOW Technologies is a premier provider of marketing technology and analytics solutions in South Africa, dedicated to helping local businesses understand and engage with their customers through innovative and effective customer experience strategies. With a decade of experience, YOUKNOW Technologies offers a range of services, including local consulting, customised solutions, and expert implementation across a diverse technology stack.

