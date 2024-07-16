Marketing & Media Events & Conferencing
    Marketing & Media Events & Conferencing

    What if true growth was measured in moments, not numbers?

    In a world where brands are drowning in data but starving for insight, YOUKNOW Technologies hosted its first-ever 'Growth Gathering' – an event to bring together marketing, product, and data teams. The aim? To explore how collaboration, driven by deeper insights from partners like Amplitude, can help solve customer experience challenges and unlock smarter growth for leading South African brands.
    Issued by YOUKNOW Technologies
    3 Apr 2025
    3 Apr 2025
    Bridging the gaps between teams

    The event was born from an industry frustration that, in many organisations, marketing, product, and data teams work in silos. This fragmented approach often results in missed opportunities and disconnected strategies. The Growth Gathering set out to address this by fostering conversations around unifying data, breaking down process barriers, and focusing on delivering true customer value.

    Kelvin Jonck, CEO of YOUKNOW Technologies, highlighted the need for a mindset shift. "Growth isn’t just about chasing conversions or downloads. It's about understanding the moments when customers experience real value and ensuring that every part of the business is aligned to deliver those moments consistently."

    Turning data into actionable insights

    A key focus was how deeper behavioural insights powered by Amplitude can help teams make smarter decisions. Rather than sticking to surface-level metrics, the conversation centred on understanding how customers engage, when they find value, and how businesses can optimise these moments.
    Amplitude, a partner of YOUKNOW Technologies, is helping organisations transform their data strategies. Tansu Yegen, vice president of EMEA at Amplitude, shared how companies using the platform have achieved remarkable outcomes, including a 217% return on investment within just six months and an 18% improvement in customer retention.

    Yegen noted: "Data-driven decisions are no longer a luxury but a necessity. Businesses leveraging behavioural insights aren't just improving performance – they’re seeing up to a 35% year-on-year increase in outcomes. The companies that thrive are those that move beyond just collecting data to truly understanding it."

    Collaborating for customer-centric growth

    In the spirit of collaboration and shared insights, the event, hosted in both Johannesburg and Cape Town, also featured engaging panel discussions with industry leaders, including Michael Wissekerke (Portfolio Product manager at Tyme X), Tiaan De Kock (head of Data and Analytics at Superside) and Tansu Yegen. The discussion tackled how better collaboration and unified insights can drive stronger customer experiences and long-term growth.

    Jonck added: "When teams align around the same data, it's not just about creating better reports – it's about creating better experiences. By focusing on what’s truly valuable to customers, businesses can foster relationships that lead to sustainable success."

    The Growth Gathering wasn’t just an event but the start of a broader conversation about solving customer challenges through better insights and cross-functional teamwork. YOUKNOW Technologies and Amplitude remain committed to driving these conversations forward, helping South African businesses unlock growth by focusing on the moments that truly matter.

    About YOUKNOW Technologies

    YOUKNOW Technologies partners with global technology leaders to bring cutting-edge solutions to the South African market. Specialising in customer data strategies, engagement, and analytics, YOUKNOW empowers businesses to optimise their digital experiences and achieve measurable growth.

    About Amplitude

    Amplitude is a leading product analytics platform that helps organisations deeply understand user behaviour, optimise product experiences, and drive business growth. With clients across the Fortune 100, Amplitude is setting the global standard for behavioural analytics.

    For more information and to speak with our experts, visit www.youknow.co.za.

    Kelvin Jonck, YOUKNOW Technologies
    YOUKNOW Technologies
    YOUKNOW Technologies is a premier provider of marketing technology solutions in South Africa, dedicated to helping local businesses understand and engage with their customers through innovative and effective Martech strategies.
