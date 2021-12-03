Marketing & Media Marketing
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Cannes LionsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Joe PublicYOUKNOW TechnologiesPrimedia OutdoorOgilvy South AfricaProvantageCorrelateNew MediaDatabase360Publicis Groupe AfricaMotherland OMNiDMASAKantarTractor OutdoorV5 DigitalBroad MediaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Marketing Company news South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    YouKnow Technologies unveils new services and leadership appointments to elevate local martech solutions

    Issued by YOUKNOW Technologies
    16 Jul 2024
    16 Jul 2024
    YouKnow Technologies, a leading expert in martech solutions, is thrilled to announce an expansion of its service offerings and changes to the leadership team. With over a decade of experience empowering South African businesses to achieve superior customer engagement and marketing success, YouKnow is poised to further elevate its impact on the local tech landscape.
    YouKnow Technologies unveils new services and leadership appointments to elevate local martech solutions

    In response to the evolving needs of its clients, YouKnow Technologies is proud to unveil its enhanced suite of services, now including reporting services, strategic local consulting and customised solutions designed to maximise clients’ return from marketing technology investments. This expansion reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to helping local businesses better understand their customers and outpace their competition.

    “Martech investments are a big focus for all of our clients,” said Kelvin Jonck, CEO of YouKnow Technologies. “Our consulting services are designed to provide strategic guidance so clients can hit the ground running and achieve their key business objectives with the right technologies and strategies in place. There’s nothing worse than wasted tech.”

    New changes to the leadership team

    To spearhead this new phase of growth, YouKnowTechnologies has appointed two exceptional leaders:

    • Ryan Bruynee has been named general manager of Solutions, bringing a wealth of experience in delivering innovative marketing technology solutions tailored to client needs across technologies such as Braze, OneSignal, Amplitude, Mixpanel, Domo, Brandwatch, GWI and more.
    • Pieter Berner has been appointed general manager of Technologies, with a focus on ensuring customer satisfaction across the company’s current technology offering, for those clients choosing to procure tech through YouKnow as a local partner.

    Both Bruynee and Berner are poised to drive YouKnow’s mission of delivering best-in-class martech solutions through a combination of deep industry knowledge and strategic vision.

    Expanded service offerings

    As part of its commitment to providing comprehensive martech solutions, YouKnow Technologies now offers:

    • Reporting services: Whether businesses need regular social or analytics reporting, dedicated research reports or industry benchmark reports, a dedicated team of analysts are ready to produce what clients need.
    • Local consulting services: Tailored customer data and engagement strategies and expert guidance to help businesses both understand and engage with their customers better, whether it’s for acquisition, retention or monetisation goals..
    • Customised solutions: Bespoke technology solutions crafted to align with each client’s unique structure, budget, and needs, ensuring optimal technology integration and execution.
    • Managed services: From data cleansing and visualisation to full-service platform management, our Solutions team is dedicated to ensuring our clients - and their technologies - continue to yield the most successful results.

    With a robust technology stack that partners with over 12 leading martech providers across social technology, research technology, customer data and analytics, and consumer engagement, YouKnow Technologies is equipped to offer not only the right tools but also the strategic expertise to leverage those tools effectively.

    Commitment to expertise

    At the core of YouKnow Technologies’ ethos is the principle, “EveryoneAnExpert.” This philosophy drives the company’s dedication to continuous internal skill development and staying at the forefront of the latest martech innovations. The team’s expertise in strategy, implementation, and bespoke reporting services ensures that clients receive not only the best technology but also the most effective, actionable insights for their business.

    A decade of success and looking ahead

    For over ten years, YouKnow Technologies has been a trusted partner for businesses across various sectors, including financial services, telecommunications, quick-service restaurants, tourism, agencies, and media. As the company looks ahead, it remains committed to helping clients thrive by delivering superior customer experiences based on deep insights and innovative martech solutions.

    Get in touch

    Discover how YouKnow Technologies can transform your martech strategy and drive business success. Contact us today to explore customised solutions and consult on your marketing technology stack.

    About YouKnow Technologies

    YouKnow Technologies is a premier provider of marketing technology solutions in South Africa, dedicated to helping local businesses understand and engage with their customers through innovative and effective martech strategies. With a decade of experience and a commitment to excellence, YouKnow Technologies offers a range of services including local consulting, customised solutions, and expert implementation across a diverse technology stack.

    Read more: marketing technology, Kelvin Jonck
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    YOUKNOW Technologies
    YOUKNOW Technologies is a premier provider of marketing technology solutions in South Africa, dedicated to helping local businesses understand and engage with their customers through innovative and effective Martech strategies.

    Related

    Source: © 123rf A CMO study has found that chief marketing officers appear clear, confident, and intentional in where Gen AI integration and application will deliver the best results in marketing process improvement and execution in 2024
    A clear and confident shift in marketing technology as CMOs embrace AI
    22 May 2024
    #BizTrends2024: Leilah Potter - Pretend it doesn't exist or jump on the bandwagon, but AI is transforming the creative agency
    #BizTrends2024: Leilah Potter - Pretend it doesn't exist or jump on the bandwagon, but AI is transforming the creative agency
     2 Feb 2024
    #BizTrends2024: Mike Saunders - The tension between technology and humanity
    #BizTrends2024: Mike Saunders - The tension between technology and humanity
     12 Jan 2024
    Source: © 123rf Upstream CMO, Chrysa Karamanidi, and head of product & growth, Katerina Matthaiou, highlight the importance of deploying omnichannel marketing strategies and why martech can accelerate their adoption
    The importance of deploying omnichannel marketing strategies and why martech can accelerate their adoption
    12 Dec 2023
    The transformative journey of TLC Worldwide Africa: From marketing agency to martech powerhouse
    TLC Worldwide AfricaThe transformative journey of TLC Worldwide Africa: From marketing agency to martech powerhouse
    16 Aug 2023
    Reality reimagined, enter the virtual influencer
    Reality reimagined, enter the virtual influencer
     12 May 2022
    #LetsTalkDigital: The Data Revolution - Single customer view with Kelvin Jonck
    #LetsTalkDigital: The Data Revolution - Single customer view with Kelvin Jonck
    13 Jan 2022
    Source:
    Developing a unified voice and view of the customer
     3 Dec 2021
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz