YouKnow Technologies unveils new services and leadership appointments to elevate local martech solutions

YouKnow Technologies, a leading expert in martech solutions, is thrilled to announce an expansion of its service offerings and changes to the leadership team. With over a decade of experience empowering South African businesses to achieve superior customer engagement and marketing success, YouKnow is poised to further elevate its impact on the local tech landscape.

In response to the evolving needs of its clients, YouKnow Technologies is proud to unveil its enhanced suite of services, now including reporting services, strategic local consulting and customised solutions designed to maximise clients’ return from marketing technology investments. This expansion reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to helping local businesses better understand their customers and outpace their competition.

“Martech investments are a big focus for all of our clients,” said Kelvin Jonck, CEO of YouKnow Technologies. “Our consulting services are designed to provide strategic guidance so clients can hit the ground running and achieve their key business objectives with the right technologies and strategies in place. There’s nothing worse than wasted tech.”

New changes to the leadership team

To spearhead this new phase of growth, YouKnowTechnologies has appointed two exceptional leaders:

has been named general manager of Solutions, bringing a wealth of experience in delivering innovative marketing technology solutions tailored to client needs across technologies such as Braze, OneSignal, Amplitude, Mixpanel, Domo, Brandwatch, GWI and more. Pieter Berner has been appointed general manager of Technologies, with a focus on ensuring customer satisfaction across the company’s current technology offering, for those clients choosing to procure tech through YouKnow as a local partner.

Both Bruynee and Berner are poised to drive YouKnow’s mission of delivering best-in-class martech solutions through a combination of deep industry knowledge and strategic vision.

Expanded service offerings

As part of its commitment to providing comprehensive martech solutions, YouKnow Technologies now offers:

Reporting services: Whether businesses need regular social or analytics reporting, dedicated research reports or industry benchmark reports, a dedicated team of analysts are ready to produce what clients need.



Local consulting services: Tailored customer data and engagement strategies and expert guidance to help businesses both understand and engage with their customers better, whether it's for acquisition, retention or monetisation goals.



Customised solutions: Bespoke technology solutions crafted to align with each client's unique structure, budget, and needs, ensuring optimal technology integration and execution.



Bespoke technology solutions crafted to align with each client’s unique structure, budget, and needs, ensuring optimal technology integration and execution. Managed services: From data cleansing and visualisation to full-service platform management, our Solutions team is dedicated to ensuring our clients - and their technologies - continue to yield the most successful results.

With a robust technology stack that partners with over 12 leading martech providers across social technology, research technology, customer data and analytics, and consumer engagement, YouKnow Technologies is equipped to offer not only the right tools but also the strategic expertise to leverage those tools effectively.

Commitment to expertise

At the core of YouKnow Technologies’ ethos is the principle, “EveryoneAnExpert.” This philosophy drives the company’s dedication to continuous internal skill development and staying at the forefront of the latest martech innovations. The team’s expertise in strategy, implementation, and bespoke reporting services ensures that clients receive not only the best technology but also the most effective, actionable insights for their business.

A decade of success and looking ahead

For over ten years, YouKnow Technologies has been a trusted partner for businesses across various sectors, including financial services, telecommunications, quick-service restaurants, tourism, agencies, and media. As the company looks ahead, it remains committed to helping clients thrive by delivering superior customer experiences based on deep insights and innovative martech solutions.

Get in touch

Discover how YouKnow Technologies can transform your martech strategy and drive business success. Contact us today to explore customised solutions and consult on your marketing technology stack.

About YouKnow Technologies

YouKnow Technologies is a premier provider of marketing technology solutions in South Africa, dedicated to helping local businesses understand and engage with their customers through innovative and effective martech strategies. With a decade of experience and a commitment to excellence, YouKnow Technologies offers a range of services including local consulting, customised solutions, and expert implementation across a diverse technology stack.