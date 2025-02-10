Key branding insights from the WEF, Davos 2025

"How can we make the case for greater investment in building our brand?” The question has become increasingly complex as the marketing landscape evolves.

While iconic campaigns like the Guinness Surfer advert once epitomised brand building, today’s strategies are more intricate, requiring a nuanced understanding of both long-term and short-term marketing goals.

Historically, building a brand often meant investing in high-impact communications and advertisements.

Today, however, the tools and strategies available have multiplied exponentially.

Marketing technology now enables detailed measurement and automation, offering businesses an appealing ability to track outcomes like leads and sales.

These ‘performance marketing’ tactics provide immediate, quantifiable results, making them highly attractive to business leaders.

In contrast, brand building requires a long-term approach, often without immediate or direct measurability.

It focuses on shaping perceptions, creating emotional connections, and fostering loyalty - elements that cannot be easily tracked through dashboards.

Data consistently supports the argument that strong brands outperform their peers.

Research from the Institute of Practitioners in Advertising (IPA) highlights that the most effective marketing strategies allocate 60% of resources to brand marketing and 40% to performance marketing, in consumer industries, and 45% / 55% respectively in business-to-business.

Some organisations have already recognised the need to rebalance their marketing efforts, demonstrating the long-term benefits of prioritising brand equity over short-term performance metrics.

To secure buy-in for brand investment, companies must craft a compelling, evidence-based business case.

