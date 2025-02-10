Feel-good tales from South Africa: Only Good Things 2024 is here

After the success of their first book, the Good Things Guy team has returned with Only Good Things 2024—a heartwarming collection of 100 uplifting stories that celebrate the spirit of South Africa. Filled with moments of kindness, resilience, and joy, this latest edition continues to shine a light on the people and experiences that make the country extraordinary.

With 223 pages of positivity, Only Good Things 2024 serves as a beacon of hope in challenging times. It reflects the past year’s most moving moments, offering readers around the world a slice of South Africa’s unique spirit.

Everyday heroes and unforgettable moments

From unsung local heroes to communities coming together, this collection reveals a side of South Africa that shines through kindness and unity. Each story is a testament to love, hope, and courage—global themes that resonate with audiences everywhere. This essential feel-good read is perfect for anyone looking to uplift their spirits and celebrate the good news worth sharing.

“The first Good Things Guy book was a massive success, and it’s clear there is a real hunger for positivity and hope. In this second edition, we’ve gathered inspiring stories that reflect the bravery, generosity, and resilience of everyday people. Readers will meet sports stars breaking records, unsung heroes performing life-changing acts, and communities overcoming challenges. This book is more than just a collection of stories—it’s a celebration of what makes us human,” says editor in chief Brent Lindeque.

This edition also features exclusive stories and quotes from 10 influential South African voices, including Devi Sankaree Govender, who emphasises the importance of good news in a world often focused on negativity. “We need a Good Things Guy to keep us sane and remind us of the magic we still hold in our hands,” she states.

“Oh, and here’s a fun little fact to leave you smiling: the 2023 book was red, this year’s book is orange, and, you guessed it, eventually these books will create a rainbow of happiness on your bookshelf,” Lindeque adds.

Book launch events

The release of Only Good Things 2024 will see a series of book launches at Exclusive Books where guests will have the opportunity to meet Brent Lindeque and the Good Things Guy team.

Book launch dates:

24 February 2025 - Hyde Park Exclusive Books, Johannesburg

26 February 2025 – V&A Waterfront Exclusive Books, Cape Town

27 February 2025 – Gateway Exclusive Books, Durban