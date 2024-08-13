Marketing & Media Education
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Association for Communication and AdvertisingIgnition GroupMachine_Howard AudioBrandfundiThe CoupAFDABrand Influence AgencyAfriGISGoogleOgilvy South AfricaPrimedia BroadcastingeatbigfishBroad MediaTopco MediaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Applications open for 5th ACA Women in Leadership Programme

    Issued by Association for Communication and Advertising
    10 Feb 2025
    10 Feb 2025
    The Association for Communication and Advertising (ACA), in partnership with GIB Insurance, is pleased to announce that applications are now open for the fifth intake of the ACA Women in Leadership Programme. Since its inception, this programme has provided over 80 women with an opportunity to develop their leadership capabilities, strengthening the industry’s leadership pipeline and advancing gender transformation in the advertising, marketing, and communications sectors.
    Applications open for 5th ACA Women in Leadership Programme

    Designed for women in mid-management and senior roles, the programme supports both personal and professional growth, helping participants step confidently into leadership positions. By fostering a diverse and inclusive leadership landscape, the initiative contributes to the long-term success of the industry.

    A proven approach to leadership development

    Now well established, the ACA Women in Leadership Programme equips participants with the skills, knowledge, and networks necessary to navigate the complexities of leadership. The curriculum integrates strategy, personal mastery, and leadership coaching, ensuring a holistic approach to career progression.

    Led by Shireen Chengadu, a recognised expert in women’s leadership, gender studies, and inclusive organisational development, the programme also offers direct engagement with industry leaders who are shaping the future of the profession.

    Programme structure and commitment

    Participants must commit to six one-day sessions, scheduled as follows:

    Module 1: 10 April, 2025
    Module 2: 15 May, 2025
    Module 3: 12 June, 2025
    Module 4: 17 July, 2025
    Module 5: 14 August, 2025
    Module 6: 10 September, 2025

    Impact

    “With five intakes, the ACA Women in Leadership Programme has proven itself to be a catalyst for real change in our industry. Leadership transformation does not happen overnight, but consistent investment in developing strong female leaders is critical to ensuring a more representative and effective industry. As this programme continues to grow, so does its impact - and we encourage women who are ready to take the next step in their leadership journey to apply,” says Gillian Rightford, executive director of the ACA.

    How to apply

    Prospective candidates currently working in the advertising, marketing, and communications industry at mid-management level or above are invited to apply for the ACA Women in Leadership Programme.

    To apply, candidates must download and complete the application form and submit it via email to az.oc.asaca@ens by no later than 5pm on Friday, 28 March 2025.

    By submitting their applications, candidates confirm their availability to attend all six scheduled sessions as indicated on the application form.

    Successful applicants will be notified of their acceptance into the programme no later than Friday, 4 April 2025.

    Read more: Gillian Rightford, Shireen Chengadu
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Association for Communication and Advertising
    The ACA is the official representative body of South Africa's advertising and communications profession.
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz