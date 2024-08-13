Applications open for 5th ACA Women in Leadership Programme

Designed for women in mid-management and senior roles, the programme supports both personal and professional growth, helping participants step confidently into leadership positions. By fostering a diverse and inclusive leadership landscape, the initiative contributes to the long-term success of the industry.

A proven approach to leadership development

Now well established, the ACA Women in Leadership Programme equips participants with the skills, knowledge, and networks necessary to navigate the complexities of leadership. The curriculum integrates strategy, personal mastery, and leadership coaching, ensuring a holistic approach to career progression.

Led by Shireen Chengadu, a recognised expert in women’s leadership, gender studies, and inclusive organisational development, the programme also offers direct engagement with industry leaders who are shaping the future of the profession.

Programme structure and commitment

Participants must commit to six one-day sessions, scheduled as follows:

Module 1: 10 April, 2025

Module 2: 15 May, 2025

Module 3: 12 June, 2025

Module 4: 17 July, 2025

Module 5: 14 August, 2025

Module 6: 10 September, 2025

Impact

“With five intakes, the ACA Women in Leadership Programme has proven itself to be a catalyst for real change in our industry. Leadership transformation does not happen overnight, but consistent investment in developing strong female leaders is critical to ensuring a more representative and effective industry. As this programme continues to grow, so does its impact - and we encourage women who are ready to take the next step in their leadership journey to apply,” says Gillian Rightford, executive director of the ACA.

How to apply

Prospective candidates currently working in the advertising, marketing, and communications industry at mid-management level or above are invited to apply for the ACA Women in Leadership Programme.

To apply, candidates must download and complete the application form and submit it via email to az.oc.asaca@ens by no later than 5pm on Friday, 28 March 2025.

By submitting their applications, candidates confirm their availability to attend all six scheduled sessions as indicated on the application form.

Successful applicants will be notified of their acceptance into the programme no later than Friday, 4 April 2025.



