Effie Academy launches in South Africa

Effie Academy is now live in South Africa, bringing world-class marketing education to professionals and students alike. Two flagship programmes – Effie Fundamentals and Effie College – are now open for participation.

Effie South Africa is proud to announce the official launch of the Effie Academy – a globally recognised platform designed to embed effectiveness at the heart of marketing practice. Supporting marketers throughout their careers, Effie Academy equips professionals and students alike with the thinking, rigour, and case-led insight to deliver Ideas That Work®.

Two flagship programmes will be offered in South Africa from 2025: Effie Fundamentals and Effie College. Each is built on the globally recognised Effie Framework for Marketing Effectiveness – a leading, open-access platform developed to help marketers perform at the highest level.

“Effie’s mission has always been to champion effectiveness. With the Effie Academy, we’re building that into the future of the industry – not just by rewarding the work that works, but by teaching how to get there,” says Gillian Rightford, ACA executive director for Effie South Africa. “These programmes are an investment in the people who create the work – from students entering the field to professionals sharpening their edge.”

A global standard in marketing education

Drawing on Effie’s extensive library of award-winning cases and guided by some of the world’s leading marketing minds, both programmes offer learning that blends theory and practice in a globally relevant, locally adapted format.

Effie Fundamentals is CPD-accredited through the Marketing Association of South Africa (MASA), at CMSA level, but relevant also to AMSA and MPSA, while Effie College is designed to enrich university curricula with immersive, real-world learning that connects students directly with industry.

Effie Academy programme overview

Effie Fundamentals

Learn how to deliver Ideas That Work®.

Effie Fundamentals is a case-based online learning experience tailored for marketers and professionals looking to refresh their skills through a globally informed, high-impact format. Participants explore the key principles of effectiveness through interactive modules that can be completed at their own pace.

Effie believes effectiveness should be an everyday orientation – and through Fundamentals, participants gain practical tools and real-world examples to make that a reality in their work.

Effie Fundamentals benefits:

Flexible microlearning – self-paced, bite-sized modules for focused learning.



– self-paced, bite-sized modules for focused learning. Case-based teaching – built around award-winning Effie case studies.



– built around award-winning Effie case studies. Effectively enjoyable – interactive challenges to sharpen critical thinking.



– interactive challenges to sharpen critical thinking. Transferable knowledge – learning that can be applied directly on the job.

South African pricing has been negotiated with Effie Global to ensure accessibility, representing exceptional value to local learners: Prices start at just R3,800 per seat for ACA members and Effie sponsors/partners, with a tiered sliding scale of discounts based on the number of seats.

Effie College

Educating the next generation of marketers.

Effie College is a university-based programme that challenges students to develop integrated marketing strategies in response to a real-world brief from an established brand. Designed to be integrated into marketing curricula or offered as an extra-mural experience, Effie College is a practical, immersive introduction to marketing effectiveness.

Working in teams, students conduct research, develop creative ideas, and present their campaigns to a jury of professionals – with finalists selected to pitch directly to the sponsoring brand. The result? A transformative, career-shaping experience that builds both confidence and capability.

Participation in Effie College is made possible through a brand sponsorship model providing brands the opportunity to present their marketing challenge while helping shape future talent.

The programme not only brings the Effie Framework into the classroom but also strengthens the connection between education and industry by building organic advocates for the brands involved, and introducing students to leading marketers in a real-world simulation.

Building a more effective industry

With the launch of Effie Academy, Effie South Africa takes another step in its mission to champion marketing effectiveness through action and education. These two foundational programmes are only the beginning – and we invite individuals, agencies, brands, and universities to get involved.

To learn more about Effie Academy South Africa or to register your interest in either Effie Fundamentals or Effie College, visit https://effieawards.co.za/effie-academy-2/ or reach out directly by contacting az.oc.asaca@naillig or az.oc.asaca@oenid.

For more information, visit www.effieawards.co.za or www.acasa.co.za.

