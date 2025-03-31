The ACA launches a podcast for the curious and committed
The Association for Communication and Advertising (ACA) has launched ADventures, a new podcast series that builds on the ACA’s commitment to adding real value to the industry - by creating space for open conversation, shared insight, and fresh perspective.
Hosted by Dineo Mashiane, marketing and project coordinator at the ACA, ADventures brings listeners straight into engaging discussions with respected industry professionals and thought leaders. As a young voice in the industry, Dineo brings a fresh, youth-centred perspective to every episode. The aim? To explore the real issues, ideas and everyday experiences that shape our work in marketing and communications.
The launch episode features Gillian Rightford, executive director of the ACA and a long-time advocate for better marketing thinking and industry excellence.
“I’ve just stepped into the working world with tons of questions - and this podcast is about asking them,” says Mashiane. “I speak to the people shaping the industry, and while I’m the one hosting, I’m learning right alongside the audience. It’s curious, candid, and packed with real talk. And that’s what makes ADventures such a unique space.”
Listen to the launch episode now on Spotify or Apple Podcasts or view on YouTube
Gillian Rightford, the first guest on the podcast, says:
“ADventures opens up the kind of honest, insightful conversations our industry needs more of. It’s not about soundbites - it’s about substance. We need spaces where we can talk openly about what’s working, what’s not, and what we can do better. What makes this especially valuable is the youth perspective Dineo brings to the table - curious, grounded, and unafraid to ask the questions that matter. This podcast creates room for that. It brings fresh thinking, real questions, and a commitment to pushing the industry forward in meaningful ways.”
Rooted in the ACA’s mission of Inspiring Tomorrow’s Industry Pioneers, ADventures is part of a bigger, bolder ACA - constantly evolving to stay relevant, connected, and impactful for the industry it serves.
Follow the ACA on Instagram, Facebook, and X to stay up to date on new episodes.
