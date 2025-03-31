Podcasts
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Youth MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

VMLBrandMappKaya 959Sauce AdvertisingAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingHasso Plattner d-school AfrikaDNA Brand ArchitectsHeineken BeveragesDStv Media SalesDMASAKLAIMC ConferenceBrand Influence AgencyHoorah DigitalBroad MediaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Marketing & Media Podcasts

The ACA launches a podcast for the curious and committed

The ACA has launched ADventures, a bold new podcast created to inform, inspire and ignite conversation across the South African marketing and communications industry. Hosted by Dineo Mashiane, the series brings together diverse voices for honest, insightful dialogue - starting with a candid conversation with ACA executive director Gillian Rightford.
Issued by Association for Communication and Advertising
13 May 2025
13 May 2025
The ACA launches a podcast for the curious and committed

The Association for Communication and Advertising (ACA) has launched ADventures, a new podcast series that builds on the ACA’s commitment to adding real value to the industry - by creating space for open conversation, shared insight, and fresh perspective.

Hosted by Dineo Mashiane, marketing and project coordinator at the ACA, ADventures brings listeners straight into engaging discussions with respected industry professionals and thought leaders. As a young voice in the industry, Dineo brings a fresh, youth-centred perspective to every episode. The aim? To explore the real issues, ideas and everyday experiences that shape our work in marketing and communications.

The launch episode features Gillian Rightford, executive director of the ACA and a long-time advocate for better marketing thinking and industry excellence.

“I’ve just stepped into the working world with tons of questions - and this podcast is about asking them,” says Mashiane. “I speak to the people shaping the industry, and while I’m the one hosting, I’m learning right alongside the audience. It’s curious, candid, and packed with real talk. And that’s what makes ADventures such a unique space.”

Listen to the launch episode now on Spotify or Apple Podcasts or view on YouTube

Gillian Rightford, the first guest on the podcast, says:

“ADventures opens up the kind of honest, insightful conversations our industry needs more of. It’s not about soundbites - it’s about substance. We need spaces where we can talk openly about what’s working, what’s not, and what we can do better. What makes this especially valuable is the youth perspective Dineo brings to the table - curious, grounded, and unafraid to ask the questions that matter. This podcast creates room for that. It brings fresh thinking, real questions, and a commitment to pushing the industry forward in meaningful ways.”

Rooted in the ACA’s mission of Inspiring Tomorrow’s Industry Pioneers, ADventures is part of a bigger, bolder ACA - constantly evolving to stay relevant, connected, and impactful for the industry it serves.

Follow the ACA on Instagram, Facebook, and X to stay up to date on new episodes.

Read more: ACA, Gillian Rightford, Spotify
Share this article
NextOptions
Association for Communication and Advertising
The ACA is the official representative body of South Africa's advertising and communications profession.
Related
OptionsNext
Top stories
More news
Let's do Biz