BBC the UK's most trusted news provider internationally

The BBC is the most trusted international news provider amongst all audiences as well as the UK’s most recognised cultural export internationally, with 76% of influential audiences around the world having heard of BBC News with the BBC, predominantly through the BBC World Service.

BBC is the most trusted international news provider amongst all audiences as well as the UK’s most recognised cultural export internationally Source: © BBC BBC Theis the most trusted international news provider amongst all audiences as well as the UK’s most recognised cultural export internationally

This is higher than any other British cultural export, including British sports, films and universities.

This is according to new research by the BBC exploring the impact and influence of the channel’s work internationally.

Most trusted international news provider

The research, which was conducted by independent research company Tapestry, also found that BBC users around the world are more likely to invest in the UK than non-users, with 73% of BBC users intend to invest in the UK in the future compared with 51% of non-users.

China and Russia

The impact and influence research sought the views of audiences around the world on varying international news providers, as well as the BBC.

It suggests that those audiences consuming the Chinese state broadcaster, CGTN, and the Russian state broadcaster RT, have a direct influence on their country’s respective favorability.

The research indicates that 71% of CGTN consumers view China favourably, while 58% of RT consumers view Russia favourably, and that over the past three years, China has shown a considerable increase in favorability.

Biggest increases in Nigeria and Kenya

The growth in favourability appears across all countries included in the study, with the biggest increases in African countries, Nigeria and Kenya.

Trust in their services has also increased. As press freedom has been in retreat globally since 2021, over the same period, we have seen a rise in the demand for free media, with Kenya, Indonesia, India and Mexico seeing the largest increases.

Research findings

Further findings from the research include:

While a preference for democracy has fallen across multiple countries, the fall is most evident in Asia and the Middle East.

BBC users are significantly more likely to believe in democratic values than non-users and are more likely to participate in democratic processes such as voting in an election or contacting an elected official.

BBC users associate the UK with values such as free speech and freedom of the press significantly more than non-users.

BBC users are more likely to agree that the media in their country should be free to report on anything they want to without restrictions.

Accuracy, independence and impartiality are the most important qualities for news users globally, but are the least associated with local news providers.

Media freedom

Tim Davie, director-general, BBC says, “Our international output is unmatched when it comes to delivering impact and influence around the world for democratic values and UK plc.

“Of course, these results are the byproducts, not the aim, of BBC World Service journalism, but they are remarkable nonetheless, supporting UK security, trade and influence.

“We stand ready to do more, to make the most of this opportunity, meet an increasing demand and grow our global audience, leveraging the crucial role we play in the UK’s global standing.”

Jonathan Munro, global director, BBC News says, “It’s clear from this research that amidst increasing polarisation, huge surges in disinformation and the drastic reduction in press freedom, audiences value the BBC World Service and our trusted news offer.

“The BBC World Service has a vital role in delivering for audiences globally, particularly in light of the outcomes from China and Russia’s heavy media investment, but we cannot take our position for granted which is why we’re ambitious for what more we can do in this uncertain, unstable global landscape.”

See the full report here.