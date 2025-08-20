South Africa
    The Township Marketing Podcast: Stories and strategies for marketing success in kasi commerce

    New podcast explores the innovation and energy driving South Africa’s R900bn township economy.
    Issued by Rogerwilco
    20 Aug 2025
    20 Aug 2025
    The Township Market Podcast explores the innovative spirit, entrepreneurial energy and untold stories driving South Africa’s dynamic townships.

    Businesses large and small are waking up to the staggering potential of the township economy, thanks in no small part to the annual Township CX Report. Now, after four years of exploring the customer preferences, shopping and financial habits, challenges and opportunities for brands to be found in the thriving kasi economies across the country, Rogerwilco is proud to announce the launch of the Township Marketing Podcast, going live on https://www.townshipcx.co.za/podcasts.

    Hosted by Mongezi Mtati, the podcast delves into what makes these thriving communities tick. Each episode does a deep dive on a particular topic, from street culture and spaza shops to fashion brands and the rise of the premium kasi shopper, with insights from market experts, entrepreneurs, influencers and more.

    “The Township Market Podcast is a knowledge-sharing platform that brings the streets to the boardrooms and vice versa. It empowers both brands and township marketing leaders to serve their customers better. With every conversation, we challenge commonly-held misconceptions about the township, engaging directly with brands and the key players who drive the township business ecosystem,” said Mtati.

    It’s an essential listen for brand marketers and business owners wishing to break into this R900bn economy, as well as anyone who wants to better understand the cultural and business landscape of these communities where most of South Africa’s citizens live.

    The first episode, in conversation with Brian Makwaiba, managing director, Vuleka Platform, and Garth Fraser, route-to-market manager atTiger Brands, takes a look at the importance of brands getting feedback from spazas and other small stores on customer preferences and digital verification methods to ensure the authenticity of products. That’s followed by a conversation with Freddy Mahhumane, CEO at KasiD and Blake Raubenheimer, group omnichannel executive at Spar, about collaboration opportunities for brands to expand delivery services in townships.

    New episodes will be loaded monthly. The Township Marketing Podcast by Rogerwilco is also available on YouTube, Spotify, Apple and others.

