Subscribe & Follow
The Township Marketing Podcast: Stories and strategies for marketing success in kasi commerce
The Township Market Podcast explores the innovative spirit, entrepreneurial energy and untold stories driving South Africa’s dynamic townships.
Businesses large and small are waking up to the staggering potential of the township economy, thanks in no small part to the annual Township CX Report. Now, after four years of exploring the customer preferences, shopping and financial habits, challenges and opportunities for brands to be found in the thriving kasi economies across the country, Rogerwilco is proud to announce the launch of the Township Marketing Podcast, going live on https://www.townshipcx.co.za/podcasts.
Hosted by Mongezi Mtati, the podcast delves into what makes these thriving communities tick. Each episode does a deep dive on a particular topic, from street culture and spaza shops to fashion brands and the rise of the premium kasi shopper, with insights from market experts, entrepreneurs, influencers and more.
“The Township Market Podcast is a knowledge-sharing platform that brings the streets to the boardrooms and vice versa. It empowers both brands and township marketing leaders to serve their customers better. With every conversation, we challenge commonly-held misconceptions about the township, engaging directly with brands and the key players who drive the township business ecosystem,” said Mtati.
It’s an essential listen for brand marketers and business owners wishing to break into this R900bn economy, as well as anyone who wants to better understand the cultural and business landscape of these communities where most of South Africa’s citizens live.
The first episode, in conversation with Brian Makwaiba, managing director, Vuleka Platform, and Garth Fraser, route-to-market manager atTiger Brands, takes a look at the importance of brands getting feedback from spazas and other small stores on customer preferences and digital verification methods to ensure the authenticity of products. That’s followed by a conversation with Freddy Mahhumane, CEO at KasiD and Blake Raubenheimer, group omnichannel executive at Spar, about collaboration opportunities for brands to expand delivery services in townships.
New episodes will be loaded monthly. The Township Marketing Podcast by Rogerwilco is also available on YouTube, Spotify, Apple and others.
- The Township Marketing Podcast: Stories and strategies for marketing success in kasi commerce20 Aug 09:38
- What South Africa’s fast food choices reveal about brand loyalty, value and visibility05 Aug 09:24
- What South Africans crave: Unlocking the R190bn fast food economy24 Jul 12:36
- How being better became this agency’s most profitable strategy yet02 Jul 13:32
- The rise of the digital showroom: the new frontline for driving car sales15 May 11:08
Related
Ogilvy and KFC take the double in the IAB Bookmark Awards 15 Aug 2025 SA CX Report: The rise of Bothism 12 Aug 2025 The cost of data 11 Aug 2025 What South Africa’s fast food choices reveal about brand loyalty, value and visibility 5 Aug 2025 CSA Global debuts SA Chart Pulse: a new era for tracking music influence 28 Jul 2025 Machine wins 8 finalist spots across diverse categories at the 2025 Bookmark Awards 16 Jul 2025