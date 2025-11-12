South Africa
Mall of Africa sweeps top honours at 2025 industry awards

Mall celebrates highest victory at the SACSC Footprint Awards and claims title as South Africa’s “Coolest Mall” for the eighth consecutive year.
Issued by Mall of Africa
12 Nov 2025
Mall of Africa sweeps top honours at 2025 industry awards

Mall of Africa has once again proven why it stands at the forefront of South Africa’s retail landscape, claiming multiple wins at two major industry award ceremonies this month. The mall walked away with the coveted Spectrum Award, the highest honour of the ceremony, along with two gold awards and six bronze awards at the 2025 SACSC Footprint Marketing Awards, shortly after being crowned South Africa’s Coolest Mall for the eighth consecutive year at the Sunday Times Next Generation Awards.

A year defined by creativity and collaboration

The Spectrum Award recognised Mall of Africa for the Tyla x SOOK pop-up activation, an imaginative retail experience developed with Spotify Africa and Sony Music Africa. Earlier this year, the same activation made international headlines when it won an ICSC Global Marketing Award in Las Vegas. The bold collaboration transformed SOOK Mall of Africa’s adaptable space into an immersive, music-inspired world that brought Tyla’s creative vision to life and drew fans and shoppers across the country.

Mall of Africa also earned two gold awards for the Tyla x SOOK Pop-Up Collab (in a separate category) and the Rev Up for the Ultimate LEGO Racing Experience with LEGO Certified Stores. Both campaigns attracted thousands of visitors, demonstrating the mall’s ongoing ability to deliver fresh, memorable experiences through strong partnerships and creative thinking.

Celebrating excellence across the board

In addition to these headline wins, the mall received six bronze awards for initiatives including for DreamWorks Find the Fun, Beauty Squad and Park Smart with Admyt. Each campaign showcased Mall of Africa’s ability to combine innovation with shopper enjoyment, from seamless parking technology to playful family experiences and retailer collaborations.

“These awards are a reflection of the passion and teamwork that drive everything we do,” said Yasmeen Lorgat, general manager at Mall of Africa. “We’re incredibly proud of the creative collaborations that help us push the boundaries, and thankful to our shoppers who continue to support and inspire us. Being named South Africa’s Coolest Mall for the eighth consecutive year is especially meaningful as it reminds us that our efforts to stay innovative and relevant are resonating with the youth.”

Mall of Africa’s recent wins highlight its evolution as a destination where creativity, global brands and local energy come together to shape the future of retail in South Africa. For regular updates, follow the mall on social media at https://www.instagram.com/_themallofafrica/ or visit the mall’s website: https://mallofafrica.co.za/.

Mall of Africa
Mall of Africa is your gateway to unlocking an exceptional shopping experience and a revolutionary retail environment.
