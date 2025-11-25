Mall of Africa turns up the festive fun this holiday

Mall of Africa is preparing to enthral shoppers this festive season with an extraordinary line-up of experiences, community initiatives and extended shopping hours. From 28 November to 27 December, families can look forward to a mini golf experience inspired by Disney’s upcoming animated adventure, “Zootropolis 2,” plus special activations and charitable collaborations that capture the spirit of togetherness and joy.

A world of adventure and imagination

The nine-hole mini golf experience inspired by Disney’s “Zootropolis 2”, presented by FNB and Mall of Africa, featuring a collaboration with VW, will be located at Waterfall City Park. Offering an enchanting journey through the vibrant world of Zootropolis, it will operate from 9 AM till 8 PM daily. Each hole brings to life scenes from the film’s bustling animal metropolis, offering players of all ages a mix of challenge, creativity and fun. Tickets are available from R85 per person on Howler.co.za or at the gate. Pre-booking is encouraged.

Disney’s “Zootropolis 2” releases at Ster-Kinekor Mall of Africa on Friday, 28 November. In this next chapter, detectives Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde return to tackle a thrilling new mystery that tests their partnership and takes them to the wildest corners of the city.

Families can also visit the enchanting Disney installation in the Crystal Court from Friday, 5 December, presented in collaboration with FNB, PEP, The Lego Group and Toys R Us. Featuring more than 600 Disney and Marvel plush toys, the display will support Reach For A Dream. Here, shoppers will have a chance to make a meaningful difference by helping brighten the lives of children facing critical illnesses.

Shopping, giving and sharing the joy

Knowing that choosing the perfect gift takes time, Mall of Africa will extend its trading hours, giving shoppers more time to explore the centre’s 300 world-class retail and lifestyle stores. Stores will be open from 9 AM to 9 PM from 5 – 18 December and from 9am to 10pm from 19 – 23 December.

From 5 – 24 December, gift wrapping services, sponsored by Clover, will be available in the Crystal and Truworths Courts. All proceeds will support the Gift of the Givers Foundation’s upgrade of Dr Mathole Motshekga Primary School in Rabie Ridge. Clover will also surprise and delight shoppers who support this activation with sample giveaways.

“Mall of Africa continues to be a place where fun, festivities and kindness come together,” says Yasmeen Lorgat, general manager of Mall of Africa. “This festive season, we’re celebrating the joy of giving, and the excitement of unforgettable family experiences. We can’t wait to welcome shoppers as they enjoy this time to connect, to share and to create lasting memories.”

For regular updates on Mall of Africa, its stores and activations, follow the mall on social media at https://www.instagram.com/_themallofafrica/ or visit the mall’s website: https://mallofafrica.co.za/.



