Mall of Africa wins top global award

Sook x Tyla activation claims Visual Victory at ICSC Awards.

Mall of Africa has received international acclaim after winning a Visual Victory Award at the prestigious International Council of Shopping Centres (ICSC) Global Marketing Awards in Las Vegas last week. The award, which recognises excellence in retail visual merchandising, was presented in the category of Most Creative In-Line Pop-Up Store Design for the Sook x Tyla activation co-hosted with Spotify Africa and Sony Music Africa.

The event, which took place at the unique Sook Mall of Africa space in April, attracted thousands of fans eager to experience a unique in-person encounter with South African music sensation Tyla. The pop-up drew queues of excited supporters who arrived to purchase exclusive merchandise and immerse themselves in the bold, nostalgic aesthetic that brought Tyla’s universe to life.

Reimagining retail experience through creative flexibility

Neutral by design, the Sook space at Mall of Africa was completely reimagined for the pop-up, using tie-dye hoarding, old-school telephone handsets, vinyl record displays and digital screens looping Tyla’s music videos. Cropped tees emblazoned with her image doubled as décor, while mini and maxi plush toy tigers added a playful nod to her fanbase, affectionately known as Tygas. A live DJ played tracks from her chart-topping debut album, turning the retail environment into an intimate fan experience that went beyond a traditional store visit.

The activation exemplified how adaptable retail infrastructure, when paired with strong creative direction, can deliver experiences that resonate both online and offline. Sook’s 'plug-and-play' model allows brands and artists to tailor the space to their vision without the cost or delay of a conventional fit-out. Modular furniture and digital signage gave Sony Music Africa and Spotify the flexibility to execute a high-impact activation with speed and precision.

Global spotlight on local talent and innovation

“This award is a proud moment for Mall of Africa and for South Africa,” said Yasmeen Lorgat, general manager at Mall of Africa. “The Sook x Tyla collaboration was a dynamic expression of what’s possible when global talent meets innovative retail. We’re thrilled to have worked with Spotify and Sony Music to bring this vision to life and to have it recognised on a global level by the esteemed ICSC.”

The success of the activation highlights Mall of Africa’s continued focus on pushing the boundaries of customer experience through creative partnerships. As the first of its kind in Africa, Sook Mall of Africa continues to offer flexible retail space to both global names and emerging talent, demonstrating how shopping centres can play a vital role in modern brand engagement.

For regular updates, follow the mall on social media at https://www.instagram.com/_themallofafrica/ or visit the mall’s website: https://mallofafrica.co.za/.



