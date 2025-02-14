Mall of Africa celebrates launch of new Bridget Jones film with beauty

SA’s top beauty shopping mall rolls out the glam for premiere.

Mall of Africa Beauty Squad Nabeela Jamal, Dr Karishma Ramdev, Thameenah Saint and Lungile Thabethe

True to its position as South Africa’s ultimate beauty shopping destination, when Mall of Africa held a special pre-release screening of the new Bridget Jones Diary film this week, it did so with beauty and flair. The mall that was recently awarded the 'Coolest Mall' title for an incredible seventh consecutive year at the 2024 Sunday Times Generation Next Awards, rolled out the glam for its event celebrating of one of the most anticipated films of the year: Bridget Jones: Mad about the Boy.

Driven by the mall’s promise to lead the way in all things beauty, the event was championed by its prestigious Beauty Squad, a group of popular content creators that help shoppers navigate the ever-evolving cosmetics, hair and skincare landscape. The four beauty enthusiasts, Thameenah Saint, Dr Karishma Ramdev, Lungile Thabethe, and Nabeela Jamal (Belle Artistry) offered Mall of Africa shoppers the opportunity to win tickets to this exquisite event, which included beauty activations, a cocktail reception and the chance to see the film before it opens to the public. Entries poured in, and a lucky few got to enjoy an evening filled with pampering, picture perfect moments and the prettiest pink and purple delights.

MC Taryn Louch

A beautiful evening at Mall of Africa

The journey began at the Cinema Prestige with a fabulous photo opportunity at the Bridget Jones’ photo booth, where a photographer captured all the fun on camera, before guests moved to the Mad about Mall of Africa Wall. Here, they got to post their own messages about what they love, sending Valentines wishes into the space. Several beauty and fashion brands, including MAC, Clicks, Revlon, ARC, Dermalogica, Eden Perfumes and Lovisa, hosted beauty activations, so guests could test the latest products and do makeup touch-ups, as well as stock up their goodie bags with samples.

Valentines themed catering ensured scrumptious snacks while the dress code was 'Mad about Mall of Africa', with guests encouraged to wear shades of pinks, purples and reds, to fit in with the event colour palette. A curated dessert table provided the tastiest end to the evening. Guests left with a gorgeous goodie bag, filled with treats and their own diaries, to start the year on a beautiful note.

Dr Karishma Ramdev

Powerhouse of global and local brands

Recognised for delivering a world-class shopping experience with 300 stores, Mall of Africa offers a carefully curated selection of top local and international brands, many of which are exclusive in the country, have special ranges unavailable elsewhere and other unique experiences. This premium bouquet includes ARC with high-end makeup brands like Huda Beauty and Maison Margiela Replica, while Hair City and Hair Majesty cater to diverse hair care needs with everything from luxury wigs to bespoke treatments.

With specialty stores like Beauty on TAPP, MAC, Sorbet, SKINS, and LUSH, along with trusted names like Clicks, Dermalogica, and Woolworths' (including the sustainable W Beauty range), the mall ensures an unmatched variety of skincare, haircare, and fragrance options for every beauty enthusiast.

For regular updates, exciting promotions and new additions to the Mall Of Africa beauty lineup, follow the mall on social media at https://www.instagram.com/_themallofafrica/ or visit the mall’s website https://mallofafrica.co.za/.

Bridget Jones: Mad about the Boy releases at Mall of Africa and cinemas nationwide today, Friday, 14 February 2025.



