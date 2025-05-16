Mall of Africa builds new assembly area for local school

Funds from festive gift-wrapping initiative channelled into lasting infrastructure support

Mall of Africa has officially handed over the donation of a new assembly area to Dr Mathole Motshekga Primary School in Rabie Ridge, Midrand, using funds raised through its festive gift-wrapping station held this past December. Sponsored by Netflix in promotion of The Squid Game Experience, the gift-wrapping station offered shoppers a seasonal convenience while also contributing to greater cause: raising funds to uplift the mall’s extended community.

Infrastructure that makes a difference

Working in collaboration with the Attacq Foundation and the Gift of the Givers Foundation, Mall of Africa has allocated the full R73,833 raised to upgrade the school’s facilities. A new, larger sheltered assembly point has been constructed, offering a much needed, practical space to accommodate the school’s growing learner numbers. Additionally, the existing assembly area has been refurbished to create a safer and more functional environment for its smaller gatherings and meal service. The remaining funds have been directed towards the school’s feeding scheme, which many of the learners rely on daily.

Dr Mathole Motshekga Primary School currently educates over 2,400 learners, the majority of whom come from low-income households. The school operates out of mobile container classrooms, with limited government support for infrastructure improvements since its founding in 2003. The donation comes at a crucial time, addressing one of the school’s most pressing challenges: lack of shelter for assemblies and lunchtime breaks.

“Education is such an important part of helping empower children to live a fulfilled life and we are delighted that we have been able to uplift the facilities at this school, in a way that will have a lasting impact,” said Yasmeen Lorgat, general manager of Mall of Africa. “We are committed to making meaningful contributions to the community around us and this donation is one way we’re turning seasonal generosity into lasting support.”

“We are incredibly grateful to Mall of Africa, Netflix, Attacq Foundation, Gift of the Givers and all the partners involved for this generous contribution. The new assembly area is a wonderful structure, symbolising hope and progress for our learners, that will be well used for many years to come. It also means a safer, more dignified space where our children can gather, learn, and grow,” said the school’s principal Nthabiseng Sebola.

This donation forms part of Mall of Africa’s broader commitment to building purposeful connections with its surrounding communities and contributing to sustainable upliftment through considered partnerships.

