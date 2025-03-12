Lifestyle Fashion
    Discover the Netflix characters setting 2025 fashion trends

    Netflix character fashion has been gaining major traction online, with styles from hit shows going viral on TikTok, trending on Instagram, and showing up in real-world shopping habits.
    8 Jul 2025
    8 Jul 2025
    Source:
    Source: www.netflix.com

    A recent study by Kaiia analysed online behavior to see which Netflix characters generate the most interest when it comes to style and outfits.

    The research team tracked average monthly searches using terms like “[character name] style” and “[character name] outfits,” summing these to get a clear view of who’s influencing real-world fashion choices.

    Rankings reflect total search volume, and the analysis also considered the characters’ series or film, release dates, and a short style description.

    CharacterSeries / MovieCharacters Fashion VibeSearches for a Character’s Style or Outfits
    Wednesday AddamsWednesdayDark academia, spooky chic4,884,650
    Princess DianaThe CrownVintage luxe and old money vibe643,810
    Daphne BridgertonBridgertonFeminine and fairy-tale regencycore613,330
    Emily CooperEmily in ParisParisian glam with playful couture502,610
    ElevenStranger ThingsNostalgic & character-evolving145,440
    Eddie HornimanThe GentlemenElevated rustic elegance79,280
    Ruby MatthewsSex EducationCheerleader chic, sexy and confident59,090
    Sylvie GrateauEmily in ParisBoss-lady French fashion57,090
    Camille Razat Emily in ParisUnderstated Parisian chic36,300
    Maeve WileySex EducationGrungy alt-girl energy18,040

    Wednesday Addams from the show Wednesday is the Netflix character whose style is copied the most with 4,884,650 monthly searches tied to her fashion.

    The black dresses, white collars, and moody visuals have clearly become more than just a costume, they’re a full-blown trend.

    Portrayed in The Crown, Princess Diana comes in second with 643,810 monthly searches. Her look channels vintage luxe and what many call an old money vibe.

    Source:
    Source: www.netflix.com

    Her 80s and 90s staples, like pastel suits and classic knits, have found new life with fashion-forward audiences.

    Daphne from Bridgerton is third, drawing 613,330 monthly searches with her feminine, fairy-tale regencycore style.

    Source:
    Source: www.elle.com

    Flowing empire-waist dresses, pastel tones, and ornate detailing bring a fantasy element that makes her wardrobe a favorite among fans looking for elegant escape.

    Emily Cooper from Emily in Paris ranks fourth with 502,610 monthly searches.

    Source:
    Source: www.netflix.com

    Her outfits are bold and full of personality, think bright prints, designer bags, and dramatic layering. Her fashion choices may be over the top, but that’s exactly why they stand out.

    Stranger ThingsEleven’s look has changed over time, and her evolving style keeps fans interested. She ranks fifth and gets 145,440 monthly searches.

    Source:
    Source: www.netflix.com

    Early on, her outfits had a tomboy feel. Later, she adopted more vintage 80s styles that viewers now see as cool and collectible.

    Eddie Horniman from The Gentlemen, comes in sixth, and brings 79,280 monthly searches with his relaxed but stylish wardrobe.

    Source:
    Source: www.netflix.com

    Think countryside jackets, textured fabrics, and simple layers. It’s a grounded look that gives off confidence without being flashy.

    In seventh, Ruby Matthews from Sex Education, picks up 59,090 monthly searches for her confident, fashion-forward style.

    Source:
    Source: /www.teenvogue.com

    Her wardrobe is all about bold pieces, tight fits, and standout accessories. It’s a modern version of the classic popular-girl look.

    Another character from Emily in Paris, Sylvie Grateau, gets 57,090 monthly searches, mostly for her sharp, minimalist fashion and ranks eighth.

    Source:
    Source: www.nytimes.com

    She wears clean, tailored pieces in muted tones, exactly the kind of wardrobe that says power and elegance without trying too hard.

    In ninth place, the third Emily in Paris character Camille Razat pulls in 36,300 monthly searches with her softer, more understated French style.

    Source:
    Source: www.netflix.com

    Her outfits are simple and sleek, making them easier to wear in real life. They give off that effortless vibe people often associate with Paris.

    Maeve Wiley, the second Sex Education character finishes the list with 18,040 monthly searches. Her look is bold in a different way, with dark clothes, chunky boots, and a hint of punk. It’s the kind of style that stands out without needing color or flash.

    Source:
    Source:screenqueens.wordpress.com

    A spokesperson from Kaiia commented on the study: “Streaming characters are setting real-life fashion trends. Viewers aren’t just watching, they’re searching for these outfits and using them as style guides. This shows how much influence on-screen wardrobes can have, especially when they offer something bold, nostalgic, or aspirational.”

    Netflix, fashion trends, Princess Diana
