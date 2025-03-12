Discover the Netflix characters setting 2025 fashion trends

Netflix character fashion has been gaining major traction online, with styles from hit shows going viral on TikTok, trending on Instagram, and showing up in real-world shopping habits.

A recent study by Kaiia analysed online behavior to see which Netflix characters generate the most interest when it comes to style and outfits.

The research team tracked average monthly searches using terms like “[character name] style” and “[character name] outfits,” summing these to get a clear view of who’s influencing real-world fashion choices.

Rankings reflect total search volume, and the analysis also considered the characters’ series or film, release dates, and a short style description.

Character Series / Movie Characters Fashion Vibe Searches for a Character’s Style or Outfits Wednesday Addams Wednesday Dark academia, spooky chic 4,884,650 Princess Diana The Crown Vintage luxe and old money vibe 643,810 Daphne Bridgerton Bridgerton Feminine and fairy-tale regencycore 613,330 Emily Cooper Emily in Paris Parisian glam with playful couture 502,610 Eleven Stranger Things Nostalgic & character-evolving 145,440 Eddie Horniman The Gentlemen Elevated rustic elegance 79,280 Ruby Matthews Sex Education Cheerleader chic, sexy and confident 59,090 Sylvie Grateau Emily in Paris Boss-lady French fashion 57,090 Camille Razat Emily in Paris Understated Parisian chic 36,300 Maeve Wiley Sex Education Grungy alt-girl energy 18,040

Wednesday Addams from the show Wednesday is the Netflix character whose style is copied the most with 4,884,650 monthly searches tied to her fashion.

The black dresses, white collars, and moody visuals have clearly become more than just a costume, they’re a full-blown trend.

Portrayed in The Crown, Princess Diana comes in second with 643,810 monthly searches. Her look channels vintage luxe and what many call an old money vibe.

Her 80s and 90s staples, like pastel suits and classic knits, have found new life with fashion-forward audiences.

Daphne from Bridgerton is third, drawing 613,330 monthly searches with her feminine, fairy-tale regencycore style.

Flowing empire-waist dresses, pastel tones, and ornate detailing bring a fantasy element that makes her wardrobe a favorite among fans looking for elegant escape.

Emily Cooper from Emily in Paris ranks fourth with 502,610 monthly searches.

Her outfits are bold and full of personality, think bright prints, designer bags, and dramatic layering. Her fashion choices may be over the top, but that’s exactly why they stand out.

Stranger Things’ Eleven’s look has changed over time, and her evolving style keeps fans interested. She ranks fifth and gets 145,440 monthly searches.

Early on, her outfits had a tomboy feel. Later, she adopted more vintage 80s styles that viewers now see as cool and collectible.

Eddie Horniman from The Gentlemen, comes in sixth, and brings 79,280 monthly searches with his relaxed but stylish wardrobe.

Think countryside jackets, textured fabrics, and simple layers. It’s a grounded look that gives off confidence without being flashy.

In seventh, Ruby Matthews from Sex Education, picks up 59,090 monthly searches for her confident, fashion-forward style.

Her wardrobe is all about bold pieces, tight fits, and standout accessories. It’s a modern version of the classic popular-girl look.

Another character from Emily in Paris, Sylvie Grateau, gets 57,090 monthly searches, mostly for her sharp, minimalist fashion and ranks eighth.

She wears clean, tailored pieces in muted tones, exactly the kind of wardrobe that says power and elegance without trying too hard.

In ninth place, the third Emily in Paris character Camille Razat pulls in 36,300 monthly searches with her softer, more understated French style.

Her outfits are simple and sleek, making them easier to wear in real life. They give off that effortless vibe people often associate with Paris.

Maeve Wiley, the second Sex Education character finishes the list with 18,040 monthly searches. Her look is bold in a different way, with dark clothes, chunky boots, and a hint of punk. It’s the kind of style that stands out without needing color or flash.

A spokesperson from Kaiia commented on the study: “Streaming characters are setting real-life fashion trends. Viewers aren’t just watching, they’re searching for these outfits and using them as style guides. This shows how much influence on-screen wardrobes can have, especially when they offer something bold, nostalgic, or aspirational.”