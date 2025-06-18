Making hair restoration more inclusive

Hair clinics are striving to make hair restoration more inclusive by developing techniques designed for tightly coiled hair, a texture predominantly found across Southern Africa and beyond.

Image credit: Good Faces on Unsplash

“For decades, hair restoration techniques focused primarily on straight hair, but left patients with Afro-textured hair underserved,” explains Dr Kashmal Kalan, medical director at Alvi Armani South Africa.

“But over the past five years, there’s been a greater push toward understanding and treating Afro-textured hair, which has seen the emergence of several new tools, technologies, and research."

Specially designed surgical tools, including advanced punch instruments that allow for more accurate incisions and better alignment with the natural curve of the follicle root, reduce trauma and improve graft survival.

“Understanding how the curl sits in the scalp, or how the follicle lies on its belly, is crucial,” says Kalan.

Recognising the delicate nature of Afro-textured follicles and the increased risk of keloid scarring on the scalp, a more conservative approach is required when determining graft numbers.

"With very tightly curved hair, we might limit the procedure to 1,500 grafts compared to 3,500 in straight hair cases.”

Additionally, AI-driven tools enable surgeons to assess curl patterns and follicle characteristics with precision before surgery.