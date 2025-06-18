Healthcare Aesthetic Medicine
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Youth MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

MedihelpBullion PR & CommunicationInsight SurveyCANSAStoneEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Making hair restoration more inclusive

    8 Jul 2025
    8 Jul 2025
    Hair clinics are striving to make hair restoration more inclusive by developing techniques designed for tightly coiled hair, a texture predominantly found across Southern Africa and beyond.
    Image credit: Good Faces on Unsplash
    Image credit: Good Faces on Unsplash

    “For decades, hair restoration techniques focused primarily on straight hair, but left patients with Afro-textured hair underserved,” explains Dr Kashmal Kalan, medical director at Alvi Armani South Africa.

    “But over the past five years, there’s been a greater push toward understanding and treating Afro-textured hair, which has seen the emergence of several new tools, technologies, and research."

    Specially designed surgical tools, including advanced punch instruments that allow for more accurate incisions and better alignment with the natural curve of the follicle root, reduce trauma and improve graft survival.

    “Understanding how the curl sits in the scalp, or how the follicle lies on its belly, is crucial,” says Kalan.

    Recognising the delicate nature of Afro-textured follicles and the increased risk of keloid scarring on the scalp, a more conservative approach is required when determining graft numbers.

    "With very tightly curved hair, we might limit the procedure to 1,500 grafts compared to 3,500 in straight hair cases.”

    Additionally, AI-driven tools enable surgeons to assess curl patterns and follicle characteristics with precision before surgery.

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz