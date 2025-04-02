Subscribe & Follow
The world’s first prescription hair regrowth gummy
So if you’re between unboxing your labubu, grabbing a matcha and addressing your widening hair part, this innovation is for you.
American telehealth company Him&Hers has launched a prescription hair regrowth gummy: the Biotin + Minoxidil Chew.
“As chief medical officer at Hers, I've dedicated my career as an OB-GYN of 20 years to address women's health concerns — issues too often dismissed, underserved, and left without meaningful innovation.
“I've seen firsthand the profound impact of hair loss that millions of women face. It's a journey often marked by pain and stigma,” says Dr Jessica Shepherd in a blog post.
In a green apple flavour, the gummy combines two hero ingredients for hair growth: prescription-strength minoxidil and biotin. Minoxidil stimulates hair growth while biotin supports hair, nails and skin.
By creating this gummy, the telehealth company hopes to encourage people to take their prescribed medication not through force but through habit.
“By leveraging the power of personalisation, we’re making it possible for women to access treatment designed to address their individual needs for their unique body, lifestyle, and goals,” says Shepherd.
Through compounding, the company can increase adherence to treatment by creating a new form factor, adjusting dosage strengths to reduce the risk of side effects, or enabling the expert combination of safely available ingredients to target multiple clinical needs.
“We're building a future where women get comprehensive, personalised care, empowering them to live their healthiest, most vibrant lives,” concludes Sherperd.
About Maroefah SmithAfter studying media and writing at the University of Cape Town, Maroefah dived head-first into publishing. Going on to write more than 50 pieces in digital (Bizcommunity) and print media (Seventeen Magazine). While her primary interests are beauty and fashion, she is incredibly adaptable and can take on any topic - from AI to zoology.
