Think Flavour launches cocktail-inspired gummies, with no alcohol

Innovation specialist and food visionary, Nicki Russell of Think Flavouris back with a cocktail-inspired, alcohol-free gummie range that is set to bring flavour and fun to a growing number of food and bottle stores across the country.

Pimp My Part is a cheeky, vibrant new range of gummies that taste like your favourite cocktails but contain no alcohol.

With flavours like Brandy and Cola, Strawberry Daiquiri, Pina Colada and Passion Fruit Martini, they’re made for everyone to enjoy - from the sober-curious to the sweet-toothed.

These gummies are launching during June as part of a bold digital campaign, celebrating the idea that you can enjoy any party and experience the feel-good vibes while eating your cocktail.

The campaign will feature creative social activations, tastings, and a series of fun collaborations designed to get South Africans chewing instead of sipping.

“I was sitting at the TimeOut Market at the V&A Waterfront watching people enjoy their cocktails and I had a thought: how can I turn cocktails into a product that becomes accessible to everyone?” says Russel.

She went home and started experimenting with a homemade Blueberry Rum sweet. “It was delicious - but I quickly learned that alcohol changes the structure of sugar. I needed to figure out how to make it taste like a cocktail, but without the booze. That’s when the fun (and hard work) really began,” she says.

What followed was an 18-month development journey filled with trial, error and pure flavour innovation. The result: a completely unique sweet that offers the flavour of a cocktail, with none of the alcohol

“It’s a celebration of freedom, fun, and flavour. I wanted to make something playful, inclusive and totally unexpected,” says Nicki.

The gummies are launching in selected stores nationwide and online