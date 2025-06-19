Retail FMCG
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Youth MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

BataMall of AfricaDY/DXCatchwordsRainbow ChickenVolpesSpark MediaBMi ResearchEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

SPONSORED BY:

More #YouthMonth

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Think Flavour launches cocktail-inspired gummies, with no alcohol

    Innovation specialist and food visionary, Nicki Russell of Think Flavouris back with a cocktail-inspired, alcohol-free gummie range that is set to bring flavour and fun to a growing number of food and bottle stores across the country.
    19 Jun 2025
    19 Jun 2025
    Source: .
    Source: thinkflavour.co.za.

    Pimp My Part is a cheeky, vibrant new range of gummies that taste like your favourite cocktails but contain no alcohol.

    With flavours like Brandy and Cola, Strawberry Daiquiri, Pina Colada and Passion Fruit Martini, they’re made for everyone to enjoy - from the sober-curious to the sweet-toothed.

    These gummies are launching during June as part of a bold digital campaign, celebrating the idea that you can enjoy any party and experience the feel-good vibes while eating your cocktail.

    The campaign will feature creative social activations, tastings, and a series of fun collaborations designed to get South Africans chewing instead of sipping.

    “I was sitting at the TimeOut Market at the V&A Waterfront watching people enjoy their cocktails and I had a thought: how can I turn cocktails into a product that becomes accessible to everyone?” says Russel.

    She went home and started experimenting with a homemade Blueberry Rum sweet. “It was delicious - but I quickly learned that alcohol changes the structure of sugar. I needed to figure out how to make it taste like a cocktail, but without the booze. That’s when the fun (and hard work) really began,” she says.

    What followed was an 18-month development journey filled with trial, error and pure flavour innovation. The result: a completely unique sweet that offers the flavour of a cocktail, with none of the alcohol

    “It’s a celebration of freedom, fun, and flavour. I wanted to make something playful, inclusive and totally unexpected,” says Nicki.

    The gummies are launching in selected stores nationwide and online

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz