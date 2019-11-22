Get spicy with Think Flavour's new Pimp My Pantry product range

Think Flavour, a food innovation company founded by award-winning product innovation specialist and food visionary, Nicki Russell, has launched a new product range called Pimp My Pantry, which includes Pimp My Mayo and Pimp My Braai...

Nicki Russell, has launched a new product range called Pimp My Pantry. Image supplied

The face behind Think Flavour, a food brand about to hit the shelves in the Western Cape, will be familiar to many people in the local food retail industry.

Nicki Russell, award-winning product innovation specialist and food visionary, has been the driving force behind a range of innovative products launched by food giants Woolworths and Pick n Pay over the course of a career that has spanned some 27 years.

“As much as I loved my corporate career, I have been longing to launch my own brand for years. The need to be an entrepreneur was an itch I couldn’t stop scratching,” she says.

Russell’s long-term vision – to launch a disruptive, innovative food brand into the South African market that makes every meal a flavour adventure – became a reality earlier this year by establishing Think Flavour.

Think Flavour's Pimp My Pantry range will be available in several stores in the Western Cape and Gauteng and online from Yuppiechef – store list will be updated on the website as the products become available.

Pimp My Pantry range

Pimp My Pantry launches with four Pimp My Mayo flavours: Peri-peri & Spanish Lime, Wild Garlic and Italian Herb, South African Smokey Barbeque and Black Truffle & Porcini Mushroom.

Image supplied

Pimp My Mayo is used to elevate any product from bland to grand, through the addition of a tasty, explosive pimped-up flavour delight to a normal mayo. By adding the dry spices and waiting 10 minutes for the flavours to develop, customers will now have the opportunity to declutter the fridge and only store their one favourite mayo.

The four Pimp My Braai flavours include Red Wine, Rosemary & Porcini Mushroom, South African Smokey Barbeque, Tuscan Italian, Herb and Garlic Marinade and Sweet & Sticky Korean Barbeque marinade.

Image supplied

Pimp My Braai is an innovative marinade that transforms from a dry sprinkle to a glossy marinade ready for cooking.

“This is not just about mayo or braai-ing, as these products can be added to so many other foods to achieve a real flavour punch. Elevate your cooking through the use of these innovative products and celebrate the simple joy of flavour with your family, friends and guests,” says Russel.

“I saw a gap in these two mainstream categories, but there are many more opportunities out there and I look forward to creating several new products, all designed to enhance both the cooking and eating experience. Above all, this brand is about having fun and we truly believe that it will resonate with everyone who enjoys experimenting with flavour,” she says.