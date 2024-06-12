Girl power: Female-focused products driving South Africa’s vitamins market

There has been an increase in demand for female-focused healthcare products, with the vitamins industry being no exception to this movement. This includes demand for Vitamin products that holistically address all aspects of female health, from pregnancy to menstruation and menopause, and a variety of other health concerns relevant to women throughout different life stages. In response, market players have been investing in developing innovative female-focused Vitamin products to meet the unique needs of female consumers.

Insight Survey’s latest Vitamins Industry Landscape Report 2025 carefully uncovers the global and local Vitamins market, based on the latest intelligence and research. It describes the latest global and local market trends, innovation and technology, drivers, and challenges, to present an objective insight into the South African Vitamins industry environment and its future.

In 2024, the global Vitamin Supplements market reached an estimated value of approximately $51.7bn. Furthermore, the market is forecast to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%, to reach a value of approximately US$99.8 billion by 2034, as illustrated in the graph below.

Source: Precedence Graphics by Insight Survey

This global growth is also reflected in the South African market, where the Vitamins market witnessed a significant 10.7% year-on-year increase in retail value in 2024, and is anticipated to continue this upward trajectory, with a forecast CAGR of 7.0% from 2025 to 2029.

The growth of the global and local Vitamins market can, in part, be attributed to the demand for female-focused Vitamin products, which cater to a market that has largely been underserved up until now. Specifically, players are focusing on meeting the unique needs, particularly in terms of life stages, of women by releasing new and innovative female-focused products, making this trend a win-win for female consumers and market players alike.

As an example of global market innovation, the global Multivitamin brand, Centrum, recently launched a new maternal Vitamin range that is targeted towards the entire motherhood journey. The range includes two new products, Centrum Conception and Centrum Pregnancy + DHA Omega-3, which offer tailored support with essential Vitamins like Vitamins C, D, and E, aiming to provide women with the necessary nutrients during conception and pregnancy, while also continuing to support them postpartum.

Additionally, Nature’s Way, reformulated its Alive! Multivitamins line with the launch of a new Superfood Antioxidant Powder Blend. This women’s Multivitamin now includes powerful antioxidants like Vitamins C and E. At the same time, Black Girl Vitamins, has introduced PCOS Relief, a gummy Vitamin specifically designed to address the unique challenges Black women face with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS). Formulated with ingredients like inositol, Vitamin D, DIM, Vitamin B12, and zinc citrate these gummies target symptoms such as hirsutism, bloating, irregular periods, and hormonal acne.

The trend towards female focused Vitamin products can also be observed locally, with the release of a variety of new products into the South African market. Demonstrating this, Vitatech, a prominent South African Vitamin, mineral, and health supplement brand, launched its Women’s Pack, which contains collagen peptides, probiotics, and a Multivitamin formula for women which includes Vitamins B1, B2, B7, and C.

Additionally, in July 2024, Vital Health Foods launched Vital Gold Women, a Multivitamin specifically tailored to women’s health needs. This product includes a comprehensive blend, such as Vitamin D and B-complex, to support mood regulation and overall well-being.

Similarly, in June 2024, Chela-Preg introduced its trimester-specific evening capsules, designed to meet the distinct nutritional needs of expecting mothers at different stages of pregnancy. This product contains Vitamins A, C, D, E, and omega-3s, among other essential nutrients.

Interestingly, this trend is also extending to the use of technology by Vitamin brands to promote their products and interact with female consumers. As an illustration, in 2025, Gloot, a leading South African female-focused wellness and beauty brand plans to launch the Gloot Girl Community App, offering exclusive content, expert health advice, and a support space for women to connect and share their wellness journeys.

The South African Vitamins Industry Landscape Report 2025 (123 pages) provides a dynamic synthesis of industry research, examining the local and global Vitamins industry from a uniquely holistic perspective, with detailed insights into the entire value chain – market sizes and forecasts, industry trends, latest innovation and technology, key drivers and challenges, as well as a manufacturer and distributor overview, retail, and pricing analysis.

Some key questions the report will help you to answer:

What are the key market dynamics of the global and South African Vitamins industry?



What are the latest global and South African Vitamins industry trends, innovation and technology, drivers, and challenges?



What are the South African Vitamins market size value and volume trends (2019-2024) and forecasts (2025-2029), as well as channel distribution?



Which are the key manufacturers, distributors and retailers in the South African Vitamins industry?



What is the latest company news for key players in terms of products, new launches, and marketing initiatives?



What are the prices of popular Vitamins brands/products across South African retail pharmacies?

For more information, and to view the brochure: South African Vitamins Industry Landscape Brochure 2025

If you require further assistance, please email az.oc.yevrusthgisni@ofni, call our Cape Town office on (021) 045-0202, or Johannesburg office on (010) 140- 5756.

About Insight Survey:

Insight Survey is a South African B2B market research company with more than 15 years of heritage, focusing on business-to-business (B2B) and industry research to ensure smarter, more-profitable business decisions are made with reduced investment risk.

We offer market research solutions to help you to successfully improve or expand your business, enter new markets, launch new products or better understand your internal or external environment.

Our bespoke Competitive Business Intelligence Research can help give you the edge in a global marketplace, empowering your business to overcome industry challenges quickly and effectively, and enabling you to realise your potential and achieve your vision.

From strategic overviews of your business’s competitive environment through to specific competitor profiles, our customised Competitive Intelligence Research is designed to meet your unique needs.

For more information, go to www.insightsurvey.co.za



