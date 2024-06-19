Natural and organic supplements ‘seed’ strong growth in South Africa’s supplements market

Globally and locally, the supplements market is being energised by a rising demand for natural and organic products. As health-conscious individuals become more discerning about the products they consume, there is an increasing preference for clean, plant-based ingredients that align with a holistic approach to wellness. As a result, there has been a rise of innovative Supplement offerings prioritising clean, sustainable, and chemical-free formulations.

Insight Survey’s latest South African Supplements Industry Landscape Report 2025 carefully uncovers the global and local supplements market , based on the latest intelligence and research. It describes the latest global and local market trends, innovation and technology, drivers, and challenges, to present an objective insight into the South African supplements market environment and its future.

Globally, the dietary supplements market was valued at approximately US$165.3bn in 2024. Furthermore, as per the graph below, the global dietary supplements market value is forecast to increase by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%, to reach approximately US$340.7bn by 2033.

The South African dietary supplements market continued to achieve strong growth of 9.0% year-on-year, at current prices, between 2023 and 2024. Going forward, the market is expected to continue to experience good growth, with an expected CAGR of 8.1% for the 2025 to 2029 forecast period.

The current and expected growth of the global and local supplements market can, in part, be attributed to the increasing introduction of innovative product formulations. Notably, the rise of plant-based supplements has significantly broadened the market’s appeal, catering to a growing segment of consumers seeking natural and sustainable alternatives. In 2023, plant-based Supplements accounted for approximately 25% of total global sales, reflecting the growing preference for organic and natural products.

As an illustration of new plant-based products globally, Gundry MD launched the Phyto Collagen Complex, a vegan supplement designed to support the body's natural collagen production. Unlike traditional collagen supplements, which are typically derived from animal sources, this plant-based formula features Vollagen®, a unique blend of all 18 amino acids essential for collagen synthesis.

Additionally, Green Bioactives Limited, a technology company focused on sustainable plant-based products, introduced its first nutraceutical supplement, GBL-Memory¹, in the United Kingdom and Germany. Formulated to enhance memory, this supplement combines a proprietary blend of l-theanine and fructooligosaccharides (FOS), offering a natural approach to cognitive support.

Furthermore, New Zealand-based Premium Seas launched a groundbreaking seaweed supplement, through an innovative partnership with the University of Waikato. In particular, the supplement is derived from mozuku, a Japanese seaweed variety known for its exceptionally high concentration of fucoidan, a bioactive carbohydrate molecule renowned for its powerful cardiovascular, anti-inflammatory, and immune-enhancing benefits.

The rise of natural and organic supplements is also boosting the local market, with the launch of a variety of products offering clean, sustainable, and chemical-free formulations. For example, Vitatech® Health recently introduced two gummy supplements to its Vitatech® Kids range. Each formulated with all-natural ingredients, the Fruit and Veg Gummies are designed to enhance daily nutrition, whilst the Omega Gummies are geared towards supporting cognitive development.

Moreover, Viridian South Africa introduced a new organic ashwagandha supplement, grown in the nutrient-rich soil of Rajasthan, India. This high-quality, certified organic product supports stress reduction and cognitive function, based on ayurvedic principles. Standardised to 5% withanolides for maximum effectiveness, the supplement is naturally extracted without solvents or chemicals, preserving its full spectrum of active compounds.

In addition, USA-based Beast Bites Supplements, entered the South African market with its Valerian Infused Sleep Gummies. Each serving is formulated with a premium blend of natural sleep-inducing ingredients, including valerian root extract, l-theanine, passionflower extract, and vegan pectin, amongst others.

The South African Supplements Industry Landscape Report 2025 (142 pages) provides a dynamic synthesis of industry research, examining the local and global supplements industry from a uniquely holistic perspective, with detailed insights into the entire value chain – market sizes and forecasts, industry trends, latest innovation and technology, key drivers and challenges, manufacturer overview, distributor overview, retail, and pricing analysis.

Some key questions the report will help you to answer:

What are the current market dynamics of the global and South African supplements industry?

What are the latest global and South African supplement industry trends, innovation and technology, drivers, and challenges?

What are the market size value and volume trends in the South African supplements industry (2019-2024) and forecasts (2025-2029)?

Which are the key manufacturers, distributors, and retail players in the South African supplements industry?

What is the latest company news for key players in terms of products, new launches, and marketing initiatives?

What are the prices of popular supplement brands across South African pharmacies and retail outlets?

