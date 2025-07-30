Takealot Group launches TFS to transform South Africa’s supply chain industry

Takealot Group has launched Takealot Fulfilment Solutions (TFS) a standalone business unit that integrates the Group's logistics, courier, on-demand, supply chain and international freight capabilities under one trusted brand.

This strategic expansion signals Takealot Group’s vision to evolve from South Africa’s e-commerce leader into Africa’s most trusted tech-driven fulfilment partner. Central to this is the launch of TFS’s full-service global freight capabilities this week – enabling businesses to simplify importing and exporting goods and opening new opportunities for international trade.

"TFS is a transformative service designed to empower businesses, improve delivery experiences for consumers and connect communities in meaningful ways," says Frederik Zietsman, CEO of Takealot Group. "Built on Takealot’s proven systems, TFS offers smart, integrated solutions that simplify and enhance every step of the delivery process – from first mile to last."

End-to-end solutions for businesses of all sizes

TFS intends to support a wide range of customers including established retailers, startups and even individuals in need of affordable logistics services.

"Our focus is to enable businesses to scale with confidence, deliver a world-class experience to consumers and connect individuals seamlessly," says Francois Retief, CEO of TFS. "TFS offers tailored solutions to address every aspect of logistics – from global freight forwarding and warehousing to meeting the growing demand for on-demand delivery services."

These services draw on Takealot Group’s maturing logistics infrastructure, which combines advanced technology, customer-first service design and scalable operations. This network is designed to help businesses collaborate more effectively, enabling opportunities for cost efficiencies and optimised delivery times.

Prepared for the future of logistics

TFS is designed to help Takealot Group drive innovation in logistics. As trust in digital transactions grows, TFS provides South African businesses with tools to navigate a fast-evolving digital commerce landscape. By simplifying logistics and providing scalable solutions, it aims to reduce logistical barriers for businesses, support entrepreneurs in growing their operations and enhance convenience in customer deliveries.

Retief says: "TFS is about creating a seamless fulfilment experience for businesses, consumers and communities alike. By leveraging a scalable and dependable logistics ecosystem, TFS helps businesses unlock growth and reach new markets – both locally and internationally."

About Takealot Group

Takealot Group’s purpose is to change lives for the better through e-commerce. The Takealot Group operates a diversified ecosystem comprising takealot.com (the leading general merchandise ecommerce platform in South Africa), Mr D (only local on-demand platform offering restaurants, groceries, and shops), TakealotMORE (only cross-platform e-commerce subscription loyalty programme in South Africa), and Takealot Fulfilment Solutions (largest scale last mile delivery network with lowest cost and best service).

The Takealot Group focuses on delighting customers and enabling inclusive growth by building South Africa's trusted e-commerce ecosystem. For more information, visit www.takealotgroup.com.



