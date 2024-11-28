Retail Supply Chain
    Takealot opens distribution centre in Durban

    28 Nov 2024
    28 Nov 2024
    Online retailer, Takealot has opened a distribution centre (DC) in Durban, located within The Brickworks Industrial Park.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    The facility officially became operational on 20 September 2024, and underscores Takealot’s deep commitment to enhancing its service delivery across KwaZulu-Natal.

    “The opening of our new Durban distribution centre is an investment in the local economy of KwaZulu-Natal. Firstly, the centre is a strategic enhancement of our delivery network to better service the people of the province. Secondly and equally important, the centre will serve as a vehicle for creating valuable employment opportunities in the area and supporting local KZN-based SMEs. These are the critical levers of our commitment to fostering economic growth in this dynamic province, and across South Africa," said Frederik Zietsman, Takealot Group CEO.

    Although Takealot has been operational in the region for over a decade, this facility now enhances Takealot’s ability to process orders quicker and more efficiently to meet the growing demands of shoppers in the region.

    The facility spans 43,000m2 and is equipped to ship up to 45,000 units per day.

    The Durban distribution centre is poised to drive job creation and contribute to the upliftment of local communities. The facility will generate significant employment opportunities in the province, both directly and indirectly.

    These opportunities will span various sectors, including warehouse operations, logistics, and collaborations with local delivery services.

    “Durban, being one of South Africa’s leading industrial and economic hubs, plays an important role in the country’s trade and logistics networks. The city’s infrastructure connects regional markets to global supply chains, and its strategic location offers unmatched access to key transport routes. The new distribution centre in Durban enables Takealot to leverage on these logistical advantages, making it easier to serve customers in KZN and beyond,” concluded Zietsman.

    Let's do Biz