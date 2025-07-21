Retail Retail Services
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Youth MonthWomen's MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVMandela MonthOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

Jockey South AfricaUniversity of Johannesburg - Marketing ManagementQuickEasy SoftwareNielsenIQInsight SurveyLGKwaZulu-Natal Industrial Technology Exhibition 2025Enquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Takealot bets on Mr D to drive on-demand delivery expansion

    Takealot Group is ramping up on-demand delivery by repurposing its Mr D takeaway food platform to handle pet supplies, toys and other high-frequency purchase items in a bid to fend off growing competition.
    By Nqobile Dludla
    21 Jul 2025
    21 Jul 2025
    Source: Reuters/Esa Alexander
    Source: Reuters/Esa Alexander

    Mr D, which before the Covid-19 pandemic focused on doorstep food delivery, has been repositioning itself as a broader convenience marketplace, a strategy born out of desperation five years ago when restaurant operations were restricted.

    As competition intensifies in the e-commerce sector of Africa's most developed economy - with the notable arrival of Amazon last year - Mr D is leveraging the shift to attract more customers and expand its market share.

    Takealot Group, which is owned by technology investment group Naspers, is betting big on Mr D to lead its next phase of growth as consumers demand more immediacy and convenience, its chief executive said.

    In addition to Amazon, it is going head-to-head against other international rivals like Uber Eats and local players Shoprite, Checkers Sixty60, and Pick n Pay ASAP!

    "Pets is one big category we're going to expand quite aggressively on. And it's not just pets. It's speciality pet food delivered on demand," Frederik Zietsman, Takealot Group CEO, told Reuters in an interview.

    Mr D also recently launched a partnership with Toy Kingdom, activating 24 stores nationally for on-demand delivery.

    Zietsman said the company's strategy is to work with well-known retail brands that lack the logistics and digital infrastructure to offer their own rapid delivery service.

    "We've got a clear vision of what that will be in terms of what categories come next," he added. "We look at, for example, is there a play in DIY? Is there a play in pharmacy? Is there a play in sports or baby? Like, what are those things that you truly appreciate on demand?"

    Food still forms a major part of Mr D's product categories, but a bulk of that 70% share is composed of groceries delivered through a partnership with retailer Pick n Pay.

    The strategy is to have a 50-50 split between food and other non-food categories in the next five years, Zietsman said.

    Read more: Naspers, Takealot, Mr D, Toy Kingdom, delivery options, on-demand delivery, Takealot Group, Nqobile Dludla
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

    About Nqobile Dludla

    Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Joe Bavier
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz