Vodacom's first-quarter service revenue rises 11.4% on Egypt growth
Vodacom, majority-owned by Britain's Vodafone, said group service revenue rose to R32.3bn rand ($1.84bn)in the three months to 30 June.
On a normalised basis, group service revenue jumped 13.8%, tracking favourably against its medium-term target of double-digit growth, Vodacom said.
Service revenue in Egypt grew at 43.8% in local currency, making it a star performer. The South Africa market delivered a 3% increase, supported by contracts, while Tanzania, Democratic Republic of Congo and Lesotho contributed significantly to normalised growth of 12.4% in its international business.
Service revenue outside of mobile services, such as from fintech, was a key growth driver and contributed R6.9bn in the quarter, equating to 21.4% of the group and was "well on track to reach our target contribution of 30% by 2030," Vodacom Group CEO Shameel Joosub said in a statement.
Group financial services revenue of R3.9bn was supported by strong growth from the insurance business in South Africa, "excellent" growth in Egypt of 44.3%, and a 17.4% increase from the international business on the back of improved performance in Mozambique, Joosub said.
Including Kenya's Safaricom, in which it owns a stake, Vodacom now processes $460bn in mobile-wallet transaction value annually, he said.
Source: Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
About Nqobile DludlaReporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Tom Hogue and Rachna Uppal
Related
Stellantis to debut Leapmotor's EVs in SA this year 1 hour Takealot bets on Mr D to drive on-demand delivery expansion 2 days SA's Maziv valued at $2bn after revised deal with Vodacom 2 days Vodacom offers customers 4G upgrade for R67 18 Jul 2025 Record entries drive expansion of 2025 Effie Awards South Africa jury 15 Jul 2025 Competition Commission drops opposition to Vodacom's Maziv deal 9 Jul 2025