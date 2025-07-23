ICT Telecoms & Networks
Vodacom's first-quarter service revenue rises 11.4% on Egypt growth

South Africa's biggest mobile operator Vodacom Group reported a rise of 11.4% in first-quarter service revenue on Wednesday compared to the same period last year, supported by growth in Egypt and group financial services.
By Nqobile Dludla
23 Jul 2025
23 Jul 2025
File photo: A branch of South African mobile communications provider Vodacom in Cape Town is shown in this picture taken on 10 November 2015. Reuters/Mike Hutchings/ File Photo
File photo: A branch of South African mobile communications provider Vodacom in Cape Town is shown in this picture taken on 10 November 2015. Reuters/Mike Hutchings/ File Photo

Vodacom, majority-owned by Britain's Vodafone, said group service revenue rose to R32.3bn rand ($1.84bn)in the three months to 30 June.

On a normalised basis, group service revenue jumped 13.8%, tracking favourably against its medium-term target of double-digit growth, Vodacom said.

Service revenue in Egypt grew at 43.8% in local currency, making it a star performer. The South Africa market delivered a 3% increase, supported by contracts, while Tanzania, Democratic Republic of Congo and Lesotho contributed significantly to normalised growth of 12.4% in its international business.

Service revenue outside of mobile services, such as from fintech, was a key growth driver and contributed R6.9bn in the quarter, equating to 21.4% of the group and was "well on track to reach our target contribution of 30% by 2030," Vodacom Group CEO Shameel Joosub said in a statement.

Group financial services revenue of R3.9bn was supported by strong growth from the insurance business in South Africa, "excellent" growth in Egypt of 44.3%, and a 17.4% increase from the international business on the back of improved performance in Mozambique, Joosub said.

Including Kenya's Safaricom, in which it owns a stake, Vodacom now processes $460bn in mobile-wallet transaction value annually, he said.

Source: Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

About Nqobile Dludla

Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Tom Hogue and Rachna Uppal
